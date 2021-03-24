Quick Note Diary: Frances Langford #WomensHistoryMonth2021

They say there is a certain essence in attracting, love! Our reception and openness to love is also reliant on how we feel inside. How clean is our mind, body, and Spirit? Furthermore, there is a level of movement, when it comes to, love! There is one vital question we need to ask ourselves, as it pertains to, love! How do we channel it from the inside to the out, in order to attract love’s direction our way? Well, it requires the right energy, and the right persona to match. Remember, lovelies, it starts from, within!

So, yes, Darlings, when it comes to love, there is a requirement for working on one’s personal chemistry. It’s a necessary elixir, should we come to see that! I’ve often been a fan of those golden age sectors of Hollywood. Of course, it wasn’t hard for me to stumble across entertainment dame, FRANCES LANGFORD! She was a Hollywood starlet, known for her entertaining of GI troops, durIng the war. Yet, there is one charming song, in which I have happened to stumble across. “I’m In The Mood For Love,” is the name of the song. Not only is it a song about chemistry, but it focuses on our personal, internal movements, for navigating through an internal work of, loving artistry!

I must say that listening to her song, “I’m In The Mood For Love,” was a beautiful start for my morning, delight. Warming up my Spirit, I had come to feel better, from a previous night, where toxicity had been directed my way. So, it felt good to go back to that mood, and experience a certain touch!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frances_Langford; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

One of the things, in which I hope to investigate more is the exploration in the power of words, and learning how to channel words, into love! Such sacred blessings truly permits us into focusing on this loving haven. Not only is this song so soothing, and pleasing to the ears, but it sets those inviting energies for when a person decides they want to get in the mood for love. For receiving love! I find it intriguing, and fascinating. Sometimes, we as women get so caught up in hearing the poetic words of a man, that we forget to honor the words of a woman, when it comes to, love!

I also hear her using words, such as “stars,” and “weather.” So, again, love is connected to the natural realm. I have always been welcoming to that. Nature and love has often been a pleasing sight for me. I have treasures it, very Dearly! In fact, how the Earth provides love to herself is another example, regarding how we should perform the very style, and essence for love. I have often come to view such as truly inspiring and nutritious.

So, with today’s auspicious Wednesday, let’s get in the mood for love! And, let’s get movin’ for our inner chemistry in order to comprehend, what it means to move love, into our hearts! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️