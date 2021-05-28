Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Diary Daudi Kabaka #Kenya

Personal Reflections Of The Song, "African Twist," By DAUDI KABAKA , And Its Movement In Manifesting The Hidden Treasures Of The Divine!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What is the configuration for such a turn? A twist. A passionate number of moving the body to embody those hidden shapes laying in the Universe. When shapes and manipulations of the body are performed through music, how is one embodying the hidden artistry of Universal speculation? How does it embody the very treasure of dance, music, and its correlation to visual artistry?

So, now we are on the African Continent. “African Twist,” to be exact! What is it about this particular twist, which makes it so, African? Could it be the presence of traditional, African rhythms and beats? Could it be that there are certain movements and dances, which conveys the twist, and permits it to be reflective of something, which is truly, African? What is it about a song, which crafts an, “African Twist?” Ah! The mystery continues.

And then you have the instrument; the instrument used for the song and dance. How does it move people into performing the “African Twist?” How does it permit a person to understand the blessed treasures of dance, and dancing through one’s own cultural tune? What does it do? How does the “African Twist” stir up recollection and memory of what was, before what became? What does it do? We will get into that , later. Nevertheless, for now, let’s get into the groove! Let’s get into the foundation for what it is meant to be. Let’s delve deeper into this soundthis twist. We will re-contort our bodies back into its understanding, for a later conversation. Twist into this conception of Africa’s sound!

Daudi Kabaka

https://nation.africa/kenya/life-and-style/dn2/daudi-kabaka-882264
http://eastafricanmusic.com/daudi.htm
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wv8_YLSABwY
https://open.spotify.com/album/1ztD8t0TLkIS5np1hsAdUK

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Weekend Musical Love: Lucky Dube #SouthAfrica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Weekend Musical Spotlight: Hugh Masekela #SouthAfrica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Makossa’s Soul and MANU DIBANGO’S Performance With A Peculiar Sound!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.