Quick Note Diary Daudi Kabaka #Kenya

What is the configuration for such a turn? A twist. A passionate number of moving the body to embody those hidden shapes laying in the Universe. When shapes and manipulations of the body are performed through music, how is one embodying the hidden artistry of Universal speculation? How does it embody the very treasure of dance, music, and its correlation to visual artistry?

So, now we are on the African Continent. “African Twist,” to be exact! What is it about this particular twist, which makes it so, African? Could it be the presence of traditional, African rhythms and beats? Could it be that there are certain movements and dances, which conveys the twist, and permits it to be reflective of something, which is truly, African? What is it about a song, which crafts an, “African Twist?” Ah! The mystery continues.

And then you have the instrument; the instrument used for the song and dance. How does it move people into performing the “African Twist?” How does it permit a person to understand the blessed treasures of dance, and dancing through one’s own cultural tune? What does it do? How does the “African Twist” stir up recollection and memory of what was, before what became? What does it do? We will get into that , later. Nevertheless, for now, let’s get into the groove! Let’s get into the foundation for what it is meant to be. Let’s delve deeper into this sound–this twist. We will re-contort our bodies back into its understanding, for a later conversation. Twist into this conception of Africa’s sound!

Daudi Kabaka