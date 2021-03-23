Quick Note Diary: Bobby Lord

As a little girl, I have often been fascinated with shadows. How they created these larger than life silhouettes of our physicality. For some strange reason, they seemed to halt the very movement of time-or slow it down, just for a moment. I’m even reminded of that famous scene in Disney’s, Peter Pan, where Peter Pan begins to chase his own shadow! What a treat, indeed! Taking a memory’s retreat back to childhood’s timing, I recall trying to jump into the shadows of others. What an adventure, that was experienced!

In my eyes, (and I’m sure in the eyes of others) shadows are another decorative pattern (and clue) for Universal footprints. And, of course, they are also a pleasure for the decoration of memory. Even when your mind has passed through a certain timing, you are still given the blessing of memory. Imagining stilled silhouettes on the wall, permits a person to experience those memories for some time. It’s like you can take a mental journey in returning to them, even if you know they are no longer there. It’s pleasurable! And, during those nights of solitude, we can somehow find ourselves to be comforted and assured, that we still have those precious memories! That’s always something to be meditated, upon.

http://www.hillbilly-music.com/artists/story/index.php?id=11542; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Still in the world of country, I had come to examine the world of BOBBY LORD! His song, “Shadows On the Wall,” is reflective of that memory, I am speaking of. For one, I again permitted myself to meditate upon the reality of shadows, being a form of art. They are simply silhouettes, which move. Its a wonderful beginning and time to experience what it means to view the treasure of shadows. For one, they describe an invisible imprint! At least the person, we once loved is near us; somehow! It exposes the lie of “never seeing someone, again.” I have often found it refreshing that a lover, or familial loved one, was still around-somehow!

Another thing about shadows is how they create invisible, time machines. “It’s hard to tell the shadows that’s she’s gone. And I’ll be so lonesome, from now on.” Well, that’s only if we choose to forget the fact that shadows are one way of connecting with whomever has been taken from us.

Shadows are passions of power. Moveable paintings, becoming personal journals/diaries, all in one. Therefore, when it comes to the beauty of shadows, we can look to that certain spot on the wall, and imagine the decoration of shadows to be there. Just knowing that we still have a piece of whomever, we have lost-even when those pieces can’t be seen! 🌹 🌹 As the way with Peter Pan, we can always run often the shadows, hoping that a lover, or loved one, will be there!

Bobby Lord