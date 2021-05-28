Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Diary: Ayub Ogada #Kenya

Meditations On The Very Song, "Obiero," As Performed By Late Kenyan Musican and Singer, AYUB OGADA!

When a name is spoken in the musical world, we must listen. For there is something special, when such a name is performed. Who was the Being behind that name? Who was the person, who gave life to that name How did such a person bring beauty and spirituality, into that name? Blessing the space. For now, we won’t go into explanations. Let’s listen to the color and timber, for the performance of such a name. Let’s listen. Conversing for a later time, when the sound of a name, lingers into the very night!

Ayub Ogada

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6qJkimdSXE
https://open.spotify.com/track/0dXF2xOPWR3mPDqA5Lt9nJ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

