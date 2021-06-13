Quick Note Diary: Arik Einstein

Life is much more thrilling when you have someone to tag along with you, in this journey, entitled life. Things are better, and seem more purposeful, than if one is alone. Afterall, the purpose of life is to find illuminating adventures, with others. Connecting with others, in that the bond is more real and wholesome. Our energies and journeys should not force into a lifelong solitude. So, when it comes to the very idea of peace, remember, that a huge part of humanity is to bring energies together, for the manifestation of peace!

Listening to the song, “Ani Ve Ata,” the slow melody felt like a walking dance. A moderate dance, indeed, for those who were choosing to walk, together! Walking together, for peace. Hmmm. . .If only the creation of peace could be that simple. What a harmonious melody, for sure! For sure. There is nothing like a peaceful nature, and adventure. It’s a pleasant pattern, which should be replicated in the lives of everyone, daily! Oh! What blessed treasures, for the Most High’s creation, of peace!

There are certain times, for certain days, when I wake up with stress. Filled with the need to soothe my Spirit, I move to another place of comfort and wellness. Yes! With a repetition, for meditation, soon peace is restored. It’s just that sometimes, I wish that such a journey for soothing happened together, more often. Nevertheless, there were certain attributes, that I am able to discover (and explore) about myself, when I go through such healing work, alone. That’s for sure! Nevertheless, there is such a healing journey, that I truly enjoy, through the song, “Ani Ve Ata!”

Arik Einstein