Quick Note Diary: Arik Einstein

Personal Reflections Of ARIK EINSTEIN, For A Song I Do Not Understand!

There are songs, which I come across. They are unfamiliar to my sound. And yet, I am captivated by them. I propel myself into another layer. It’s another world for me. Often times, I close my eyes, just to envision a certain image. What does my heart feel? What does my mind see? There are different layers of beauty, which have been swept away into my imagination.

I hear this song, and yet, I do not understand its meaning. Nevertheless, I continue to listen. Sometimes, human beings understand each other, even through different languages. You speak the language of your Mother Tongue. There is clearly a deeper communication than the comprehension of words and certain sounds. Rather, it’s a human connection, and it permits us to see through another person, even when they are not from our own culture, race, or national orientation. It’s a Soul connection. And, it far greater than any barrier of difference can ever do.

I hear this song, and it’s the Soul, that I understand.

Arik Einstein

