Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Diary: Aretha Franklin #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Poetic Reflections Of "Amazing Grace," As Sung By The Legendary, ARETHA FRANKLIN!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A grace of living. The sweetness of grace. Moving abundantly. Sweetly soothing through blessed wisdom of the Most High. How amazing is such a grace! A honey-silken nectar slowly dripping from the trees of life. Life is abundant. Blooming of sound. The treasures of abundance melt unto my hand; tasting the honeysuckle of Moonlight’s caress. Amazing grace. So tender and true. Life’s blessed awakening, a love so true. Amazing Grace!

The quietest of mercy, for love’s decor. Blossoming through a favored love, Heaven’s gates await. Arms wide open for those entering, evermore. Halleluyah. For grace and mercy are highly favored! The Greatness is blessed. For love enters always-an eternal rest. Halleluyah! The highest of praise. A grace so amazing. Everlasting praise. Halleluyah! Glory to the highest! Now, come gentle children, and find one’s rest. Forever loved. Divinely favored. A love so true! The finding of love, in my rest with, you. Halleluyah! A celebration of the Soul, in the Highest of Praise. The perfect grace, for an amazing, hue!

Aretha Franklin

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/257971884892598978/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CBKwV6oNYvw
https://open.spotify.com/album/5pIUimaQ6XePPXbMUi3te0

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Amazing Decor, Of Grace! Aretha Franklin #Black American Music Month #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth #Gospel

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Spiritual Wellness Friday: Eri Kawai #Japan

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Spiritual Weekend Wellness: Dr. LaTonya Earl #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #Gospel

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.