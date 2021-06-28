Quick Note Diary: Aretha Franklin #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

A grace of living. The sweetness of grace. Moving abundantly. Sweetly soothing through blessed wisdom of the Most High. How amazing is such a grace! A honey-silken nectar slowly dripping from the trees of life. Life is abundant. Blooming of sound. The treasures of abundance melt unto my hand; tasting the honeysuckle of Moonlight’s caress. Amazing grace. So tender and true. Life’s blessed awakening, a love so true. Amazing Grace!

The quietest of mercy, for love’s decor. Blossoming through a favored love, Heaven’s gates await. Arms wide open for those entering, evermore. Halleluyah. For grace and mercy are highly favored! The Greatness is blessed. For love enters always-an eternal rest. Halleluyah! The highest of praise. A grace so amazing. Everlasting praise. Halleluyah! Glory to the highest! Now, come gentle children, and find one’s rest. Forever loved. Divinely favored. A love so true! The finding of love, in my rest with, you. Halleluyah! A celebration of the Soul, in the Highest of Praise. The perfect grace, for an amazing, hue!

Aretha Franklin