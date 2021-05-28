Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Diary: Achieng Abura #Kenya

My Personal Reflections Of The Song, "Maisha," By ACHIENG ABURA!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The proclamation of a name in a lyrical ballad permits one to imagine just who such a person is. Of course, this has already been stated. Nevertheless, it will be stated, again. The curiosity. Mental imaginations free floating. It all becomes clear, sometimes. What is it in a name, which makes the Spirit move?

Yes. It’s the actions. Yes. It’s the behavior. Then, again, it’s also the memories. Everything becomes refreshing and surreal when the behavior and energy is pleasant. When gentility, healing, and kindness is matched with a name, the attached person becomes a glowing light of restoration; a well-being for the very nature of humanity. Should it take on negative memories, then there are other reactions to such. Nevertheless, let’s reflect upon one name; soaking our minds into its inner breezes. Choosing to enjoy or not to enjoy. Conversing on its Being will come through another time.

Achieng Abura

https://innov8tiv.com/kenyas-former-tpf-judge-singer-achieng-abura-passed-ripachiengabura/
https://innov8tiv.com/kenyas-former-tpf-judge-singer-achieng-abura-passed-ripachiengabura/
https://open.spotify.com/track/5x0C3ouOR9AgQdwSrNjdaQ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

