Quick Note Diary: Achieng Abura #Kenya

The proclamation of a name in a lyrical ballad permits one to imagine just who such a person is. Of course, this has already been stated. Nevertheless, it will be stated, again. The curiosity. Mental imaginations free floating. It all becomes clear, sometimes. What is it in a name, which makes the Spirit move?

Yes. It’s the actions. Yes. It’s the behavior. Then, again, it’s also the memories. Everything becomes refreshing and surreal when the behavior and energy is pleasant. When gentility, healing, and kindness is matched with a name, the attached person becomes a glowing light of restoration; a well-being for the very nature of humanity. Should it take on negative memories, then there are other reactions to such. Nevertheless, let’s reflect upon one name; soaking our minds into its inner breezes. Choosing to enjoy or not to enjoy. Conversing on its Being will come through another time.

Achieng Abura