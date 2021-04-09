Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Diary 🎶: Johannes Kerkorrel #SouthAfrica

Meaningless Words For Musical Lands, and the Artists That Perform Them! #SouthAfrica

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Songs and land! It never get old, does it? For starters, it also comes to move within a certain level of engagement, as it relates to artistry, and conveying that level of artistry! How a person reflects, and creates, their entire existence through the land of their birth, or the one they have migrated to, speaks volumes. Songs, dance, and poetry often comes into play. It moves one into the surroundings of their enjoyment. Traces of the land are imprinted, within their Soul. It is layered, and clothed, within their musicianship! So much is rooted, and catered to the blessings of the music. 🎵 🎶 🎶

When a particular manner of tenderness is centered around a specific space of land, then words, sounds, or hums come into play. What are they, to be exact? Well, some of them translate into moving into a higher level of artistic experience. One of the greatest secrets and mysteries, pertains how land crafts the musical experience. 🎵 🎶 🎶 Land houses our ability to navigate within those Universal secrets of the Earth’s layer. That is one of its most compelling treasures. Land permits such to take shape and exist. It’s of no surprise that certain songs, and singers, have that ability to bring out the inner mysteries of navigation and tranquility. Land brings out another world, which few of humanity has yet to acquire. It’s just so intriguing, how so little we know; and how so little, we have not mastered. Place land and music together, and another body of water🌊💦🌊 continues to grow.

There are certain words, in which we can not really describe something. However, it does compel us to sing the sensory, which relates to the feeling behind it. Therefore, what does it say about the treasures, of a land, whose presence draws us near? What does it say? For one song, “halala” is clearly, enough! And, it is found within the song, “Halala, Afrika,” by musician, singer, and songwriter. . .

Johannes Kerkorrel

https://www.newframe.com/revisiting-the-gereformeerde-blues-band/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://www.google.com/amp/s/mg.co.za/article/2013-05-10-00-johannes-kerkorrel-the-wise-fool-who-left-the-fray/%3famp; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://youtu.be/b6SAuejbGlM
https://open.spotify.com/track/6hmfhD44ek8mOxPzd2FmXR

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Monday Musical Spotlight: Mahlathini #SouthAfrica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Arleta and Her Musical Glide Through Grecian Waters!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Quick 🎵🎶🎵 Note Diary: Bles Bridges #South Africa

    by Lauren Kaye Clark

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.