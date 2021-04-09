Quick Note Diary 🎶: Johannes Kerkorrel #SouthAfrica

Songs and land! It never get old, does it? For starters, it also comes to move within a certain level of engagement, as it relates to artistry, and conveying that level of artistry! How a person reflects, and creates, their entire existence through the land of their birth, or the one they have migrated to, speaks volumes. Songs, dance, and poetry often comes into play. It moves one into the surroundings of their enjoyment. Traces of the land are imprinted, within their Soul. It is layered, and clothed, within their musicianship! So much is rooted, and catered to the blessings of the music. 🎵 🎶 🎶

When a particular manner of tenderness is centered around a specific space of land, then words, sounds, or hums come into play. What are they, to be exact? Well, some of them translate into moving into a higher level of artistic experience. One of the greatest secrets and mysteries, pertains how land crafts the musical experience. 🎵 🎶 🎶 Land houses our ability to navigate within those Universal secrets of the Earth’s layer. That is one of its most compelling treasures. Land permits such to take shape and exist. It’s of no surprise that certain songs, and singers, have that ability to bring out the inner mysteries of navigation and tranquility. Land brings out another world, which few of humanity has yet to acquire. It’s just so intriguing, how so little we know; and how so little, we have not mastered. Place land and music together, and another body of water🌊💦🌊 continues to grow.

There are certain words, in which we can not really describe something. However, it does compel us to sing the sensory, which relates to the feeling behind it. Therefore, what does it say about the treasures, of a land, whose presence draws us near? What does it say? For one song, “halala” is clearly, enough! And, it is found within the song, “Halala, Afrika,” by musician, singer, and songwriter. . .

Johannes Kerkorrel

https://www.newframe.com/revisiting-the-gereformeerde-blues-band/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark