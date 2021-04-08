Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note 🎶🎶 Diary: Robert Calvert #SouthAfrica

Dreaming Of Childhood's Memory, While Under The Moon! #SouthAfrica

Dreams of the moon, and what it must be like to come close to the Moon, have been the fantasies of children. Oh, how majestic it must be to carry that into adulthood! If only we could navigate that same energy, and excitement, when desiring to fly to the Moon; once we have come to, grow up! If only. . .

Sometimes, a group of artists have a way of doing that. Sometimes, they have a method of incorporating that childhood adventure into their songs; and the digital performance of such songs. Only this time, they receive the opportunity of returning to that childhood vibe; while looking back, on its reflection. ❤️ It always feels great to meditate upon those pastimes of childhood’s remedies. What does it say about such treasures? What does it feel like to reflect back on such precious memories; still having those dreams of going back to the Moon? Are there longings of regret? Are there memories of sorrow and excitement? Is one still stuck in childhood’s domain? What does it all mean? Furthermore, what would be one interpretation of such?

I, too, have had my own imaginations of the Moon. In fact, it has been very comforting and astounding, nevertheless. Nighttime has a way of illuminating different treasures, doesn’t? It certainly has THAT, vibe!

“Over The Moon” (A Flock Of Seagulls Remix) certainly performs this fairytale (of memory) in its video. Even more dainty is just how one singer (and performer) reflects the fairytale of childhood memory’s and Universal decor. He is none other than. . .

Robert Calvert

http://www.expose.org/index.php/artists/display/calvert-robert-bob-saf.html; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://www.loudersound.com/features/greatest-albums-of-the-70s-59-1; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://youtu.be/_ouZsQE2ZBM
https://open.spotify.com/album/7fFa5V1FNnaVInwAvCjgxl

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

