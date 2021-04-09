Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note 🎶🎶 Diary: Perla Siedle Gibson #SouthAfrica

Songs From An Angel Across Durban Skies-Musical Lessons Of Wellness From. . .PERLA SIEDLE GIBSON! 🌹 🌹#SouthAfrica

She was known as “The Lady In White.” Yet, she sang across the waters. When a woman becomes recognized for blessing the waters, for those becoming masters of it, there is something sacred about it all! Something intriguingly, sacred. It’s during those times of crisis, and uncertainty, where the notes (and words) for the singing across waters, is even more profound. For instance, it comes during that time of war. War creates a measure when things do not feel, ok. Soldiers leaving, kiss their loved ones, goodbye. 💕 Asking for prayers, and the well wishes, that they will return back home. Now, that’s a delightful meditation to reflect upon. Knowing that the blessings of music 🎶🎼🎶🎼 could be the last thing one may hear, before headed off to war, is the revitalizing, of hope! Then again, it’s the very blessing of a thing, when having safely returned back to the harbor.

Often, she would serenade for those World War II troops when they left the harbor, and for their return. Sing on blessed Lady! Sing on!

Music was in her veins. It was through her musical education. 🎶 🎶 🎵 From that point, there was 🎵🎶🎵🎶 music, moving through her veins. Music moved through her Spirit. 🎶 🎵 It laid imprints, within, her Soul!

When you find an artist, who blesses the oceans 🌊 and seas, through Heaven’s celebration, and wander, you have found a blessed thing!

It is noted that “she sang for over 5,000 ships, and a quarter of a million allied servicemen.” (Wikipedia) The word began to spread about this singing lady, and her serenading of British, and other troops, near the Durban harbor. Her singing were the kisses of blessings. Her voice was the treasure for those felt the whispers of calm, before going into that, final battle. Furthermore, the very pictures of her performance, showcased how she was an angel in disguise. The “Lady In White,” known as. . .

Perla Siedle Gibson

https://samilhistory.com/tag/perla-gibson/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://youtu.be/xRfBkszfHIk

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

