Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note 🎶🎶 Diary: Koos Ras #SouthAfrica

The Speaking Of The Word, In To A Wellness Being! #SouthAfrica

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When we use words, there are certain manners of affirmation! It is without a doubt, that saying something means that we have affirmed it. When a certain word, phrase, or statement has been spoken, we are able to claim that reality, based on whether it matches the circumstances! That’s how mesmerizing a spoken word, can be! There is beauty in the profoundness of words. For, they permit that expression for our current state, within reality. Saying something, and saying it truthfully carries energies of truth! The very sensory highlights a particular existence!

There is healing in the speaking of words. It permits us to release those energies, which do not serve the existence, in which we desire. That’s the blessing of words. Just imagine them being sprays of refreshments, projected out into the air. It feels absolutely, surreal! What a treasure, indeed! In fact, there is a magic ✨✨✨ to this very tongue. There is an art in how we speak. Nevertheless, what happens when you name a song, into such? “Spoke,” by one artist in a different culture of South African society, is one of such songs! And, it is performed by. . .

Koos Ras

http://www.maraisandmiranda.org/jbio.htm; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
http://www.maraisandmiranda.org/jbio.htm; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://youtu.be/2Qn5bJWMHVE
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3A8Fbum6y0H2ijJSRaDNtB

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Weekend Musical Spotlight: Mandoza #SouthAfrica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    A Golden Name, For A Naming Dame! GOLDIE HARVEY #WomensHistoryMonth2021

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Tuesday Times Of Love: ❤️ Jabu Khanyile #SouthAfrica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.