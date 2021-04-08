Quick Note 🎶🎶 Diary: Koos Ras #SouthAfrica

When we use words, there are certain manners of affirmation! It is without a doubt, that saying something means that we have affirmed it. When a certain word, phrase, or statement has been spoken, we are able to claim that reality, based on whether it matches the circumstances! That’s how mesmerizing a spoken word, can be! There is beauty in the profoundness of words. For, they permit that expression for our current state, within reality. Saying something, and saying it truthfully carries energies of truth! The very sensory highlights a particular existence!

There is healing in the speaking of words. It permits us to release those energies, which do not serve the existence, in which we desire. That’s the blessing of words. Just imagine them being sprays of refreshments, projected out into the air. It feels absolutely, surreal! What a treasure, indeed! In fact, there is a magic ✨✨✨ to this very tongue. There is an art in how we speak. Nevertheless, what happens when you name a song, into such? “Spoke,” by one artist in a different culture of South African society, is one of such songs! And, it is performed by. . .

Koos Ras

http://www.maraisandmiranda.org/jbio.htm; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark