Quick Note 🎶🎶 Diary: Josef Pessach (Josef Marie) #SouthAfrica

A Testimony Of Nature's Self-Care, In Releasing Herself From The Joyfulness Of Others In "As The Sun Goes Down," By Josef Pessach! #SouthAfrica

By

We have often heard about stories of the Moon. Yet, rarely, have we heard (or tapped into), those consistent stories, in relation to the Sun. What is it about the sun, during her final resting place, where her own particular mystery rises to bloom? So often, Universal mystery has been equated to the Moon. Rarely, do we come to highlight its nectar, from the Sun. 🌞

When the sun goes down, she is giving us a temporary goodbye. Things may seem rather subtle. Nevertheless, when the sun is laying herself to rest, it appear that she is giving vibes or clues, for humanity to follow her, into her sacred place. Where does she go and hide, when trying to brighten up our day? Where does she “disappear” to, in order to surround herself within another world, which permits her to rest? Where does she go? Well, that’s up to us to figure out. However, the is one thing, that is for sure. The sun is speaking to us, as she is saying goodbye. For, during that time, when she is deciding to say goodbye, she is saving some of her vitamins for her own well-being. She wants to ensure, that she has reserved some of her energy sources, for her very own health and vitality. After all, she has granted such magnanimous energy to others. Why wouldn’t she reserve it for herself? She too, must benefit from her own existence.

So, next time, when you hear another song about the bedtime of the Sun, make sure that you are navigating into that very tenderness. Make sure that you are seeing the Sun for needing her own time of care and nourishment. Make sure that you are not wallowing in misery, in her having to move away into another area. Make sure that you are seeing her, for who she is. Also, be aware and keep in mind, that you are channeling the very same energy back to her, that she is giving to you.

When an artist performs a song concerning the sun’s departure, make sure that you are moving into another layer of wellness. Make sure that you are navigating into another world, where equal reciprocation of giving and receiving, is complete. “As The Song Goes Down” is one song, which paints the journey. And, it is written and performed, by. . .

Josef Pessach (Josef Marie)

http://www.maraisandmiranda.org/jbio.htm; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://youtu.be/qvvHtGLgFU0
https://open.spotify.com/track/6LY8Lr2Fda0eLKS6pFIR67

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

