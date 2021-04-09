Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note 🎶🎶 Diary: Johnny Clegg #SouthAfrica

Performing The Greatest Of Hearts 💕, In The Songs, "Great Heart," By Johnny Clegg! #SouthAfrica

There comes a time, in the history of any nation, where one musician has found a way to connect two different worlds. For they have trained themselves to navigate between the two. The songs they have written, the poetry being conveyed-they have done that engaging work, within their own culture and that of another. These musicians, singers, and performers are special. Why? It’s because they actually, do the work, in learning about that, other world. Immersing with them through food, culinary, dance, rhythm, and others. They are able to color that particular level of artistry, through their own experience. Such artists have even had to re-explore their personal identity. And yes, it requires different pressures of breaking oneself down, in order to learn, anew! It requires all of that!

In the South African music 🎵🎶🎵🎶 scene, there was one particular singer and songwriter, who engaged in such work. Such artistic work shattered the barriers between two, existing cultures. At least for the time. No longer could he go in with “white eyes.” For he had to enter into the world of another people (and culture), and how they viewed one part of the land called, South Africa! That’s for sure. In other times, it would be considered “cultural appropriation.” Yet, he was different. There was something about his Spirit and now he connected with another culture in South Africa. Void of mockery. In fact, it was simply the willingness, to learn.

There will be more to be written about him. Nevertheless, his heart for the nation of South Africa-and for a free one, at that-was evident! In one song, “Great Heart,” we are ever reminded of that sacred place of yearning. Filled with the treasures and wonders of goodness, empathy, and grace, it was evident that he meant every word to that song. “A Great Heart standing by, underneath the African sky!” What treasures continue to arise! What greatness is permitted vigilance! His song (and the video) highlighted the pleasures and natural wonders of South Africa. Furthermore, he performed the taboo, in a turbulent time of that nation’s history. A “Great Heart,” he held, indeed! His name is none other than. . .

Johnny Clegg

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.billboard.com/amp/articles/news/obituary/8520264/south-african-musician-johnny-clegg-dead
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.pri.org/stories/2019-07-17/remembering-trailblazing-south-african-musician-and-activist-johnny-clegg%3famp; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://youtu.be/Oeqnmua-QQ8
https://open.spotify.com/track/71i3b8BtjpCkUZArQ4wjrn

