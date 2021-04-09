Quick Note 🎶🎶 Diary: James Phillips #SouthAfrica

“All good things come to an end.” That’s a common statement, which has been taught. Of course, for there to be joy (and for joy to be appreciated) there must be, some rain! ☔ 🌧️That doesn’t mean that the fun has to end, simply because pain has navigated its way into the area. It’s the fun, which provides us to move through the pain. A therapy, which ensures us that everything will be alright. We just have to make sure we are moving through that pain, through a holistic way; avoiding the tendency of getting stuck, within it. Now, that’s what is necessary to address.

When one period of fun ends, another one can begin. Yes! Fun ends. Nevertheless, a new cycle of fun, begins. That’s simply the perfect recipe. There can never be a period, where happiness ends, forever. Underneath it all, there is a hidden place of wellness. And, we can always return to that place, whenever we need to. Always!

On another level, a person has the power to think deeply and critically about what fun is. Just how holistic is the fun? Its a type of fun meant to create a unique beauty and perspective for how we navigate the time’s essentials, and all of the treasures, which comes with it? What is it about the very wellness of fun, which keeps LIFE, oh so fun? There are great challenges, ahead! Sometimes, those challenges can transform into a particular vibe of fun and adventure. Furthermore, it brings one into treasures of feeling whole, and in tune with nature. All of it begins to make sense-one way or another.

Music 🎵🎶🎵🎶 is supposed to be fun! In fact, it is a source of fun. Then again, we have to ensure that it is bringing a wellness of clean fun, into hand. Fun should be uplifting, encouraging, and everlasting. It should not be a source of destruction. If so, is it really, “fun?” Moving through life’s journey, we come to address certain issues of calm and inner workings. There are particular songs, which grant us the ability to experience, “fun” in a whole new adventure. It is a subconscious reminder that life’s enjoyment is an ongoing process of joy and dedication. In a terse amount of words, if we want the process of fun to be successful and ongoing, we must continue to work through it. One song entitled, “Fun’s Not Over,” relates to such. It is by none other than. . .

James Phillips

