Quick Note 🎶🎶 Diary: James Phillips #SouthAfrica

Addressing The Wellness Of Fun and The Meaning Of Its Continuation! A Look At Singer, Musician, and Songwriter-JAMES PHILLIPS! #SouthAfrica

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
“All good things come to an end.” That’s a common statement, which has been taught. Of course, for there to be joy (and for joy to be appreciated) there must be, some rain! ☔ 🌧️That doesn’t mean that the fun has to end, simply because pain has navigated its way into the area. It’s the fun, which provides us to move through the pain. A therapy, which ensures us that everything will be alright. We just have to make sure we are moving through that pain, through a holistic way; avoiding the tendency of getting stuck, within it. Now, that’s what is necessary to address.

When one period of fun ends, another one can begin. Yes! Fun ends. Nevertheless, a new cycle of fun, begins. That’s simply the perfect recipe. There can never be a period, where happiness ends, forever. Underneath it all, there is a hidden place of wellness. And, we can always return to that place, whenever we need to. Always!

On another level, a person has the power to think deeply and critically about what fun is. Just how holistic is the fun? Its a type of fun meant to create a unique beauty and perspective for how we navigate the time’s essentials, and all of the treasures, which comes with it? What is it about the very wellness of fun, which keeps LIFE, oh so fun? There are great challenges, ahead! Sometimes, those challenges can transform into a particular vibe of fun and adventure. Furthermore, it brings one into treasures of feeling whole, and in tune with nature. All of it begins to make sense-one way or another.

Music 🎵🎶🎵🎶 is supposed to be fun! In fact, it is a source of fun. Then again, we have to ensure that it is bringing a wellness of clean fun, into hand. Fun should be uplifting, encouraging, and everlasting. It should not be a source of destruction. If so, is it really, “fun?” Moving through life’s journey, we come to address certain issues of calm and inner workings. There are particular songs, which grant us the ability to experience, “fun” in a whole new adventure. It is a subconscious reminder that life’s enjoyment is an ongoing process of joy and dedication. In a terse amount of words, if we want the process of fun to be successful and ongoing, we must continue to work through it. One song entitled, “Fun’s Not Over,” relates to such. It is by none other than. . .

James Phillips

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Phillips_(South_African_musician); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://www.newframe.com/revisiting-the-gereformeerde-blues-band/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://youtu.be/aXkoCcU-AdI
https://open.spotify.com/track/1o6LVZ8lpzYyfVx2flB3eP

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

