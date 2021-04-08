Quick Note 🎶🎶 Diary: Elizabeth Connell #SouthAfrica

Sometimes, you have to ask yourself just what is it about oceans, which can make them monstrous, at times? What is it about a large, and abundant body of water, which is life-sustaining, and monstrous? Perhaps, it’s the fear of what we do not know about oceans. Our feet can’t touch the body, as is the case, with the shallow side of the lake or pool. Somehow, we feel comfortable when we know what is at the very bottom. Then, there is that particular factor of being able to see clearly through the ocean. 🌊 Just imagine some of these scary images in our head. We can’t seem to get around them. Tales of sharks and other creatures, having yet to even discover. For so many reasons, we have been made to fear the ocean. 🌊

Water, throughout her many forms, are sources of life. Water is a healer, cleanser, and nutritionist for every facet of the Earth. Without it, life forms cease to exist. My, how often we have heard this before. Yet, it’s repetition is a necessary one, as we have still not learn from previous times. Always having to re-learn the lessons from the past. Nevertheless, we are learning. Sometimes the education is easy. Other times, it’s a difficult one. Humanity has a way of learning hard.

When a singer performs of this “complicated relationship with Earth’s waters, 🌎🌎 we have the opportunity to dig deeper into our fears. How does it feel? How does it feel to revisit that fear of the ocean? Is it truly the “monster” we have painted it to be? OR Is it the fear, which is the true monster? There is one song. From the opera, Oberon, by Carl Maria von Weber, the song, “Ocean! Thou Mighty Monster!” And, it was performed by none other, than opera soprano. . .

Elizabeth Connell

https://mobile.twitter.com/econnellprize; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark