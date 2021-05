Love’s eyes, smile, recognition; a tenderness, tender love; speaking love to thyself, be true; As speech sends a greater love back to you. Staring out in night’s loving bliss; what a treasure to sense his invisible kiss. Night blesses love’s gentle hue. Night restores my love, back to you. Send love to me, for I tell no lies; Tammy’s in love and the truth is in her eyes!

Debbie Reynolds