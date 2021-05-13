Quick Jazz Exercise: Steve White

JAZZ, that Black American, musical poetry and whisper! It is one of the perfumes of Black America’s gardens. Furthermore, it must be treated and experienced from the eye, of those who birthed it. So, what happens when you hear the saxophone? A quick witted instrument, isn’t? Depending on how fast it is performed, there is a way about it, which makes you feel as if you are a painter; or a magician! Yes! You wave your musical wand around and create art, in such an auspicious and pleasurable manner! That’s the way it should be!

So, what if you went to another part of the US region? You navigate to another area, to hear that West Coast, Jazzy feeling; at least one interpretation of it. How does it feel? Doesn’t it give you the edge? What’s the painting? Please tell us the story? What do you want to make the song about? Let’s explore through the workings of one Jazzy, LEGENDARY saxophonist, who articulating one way of awakening the “madness of Jazz!” Ready. Set. JAZZ!

Steve White