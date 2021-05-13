Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Jazz Exercise: Steve White

Musical Instrumentation Healing Exercise! Highlighting A Performance Of The Late Saxophonist, STEVE WHITE, In "Jazz Mad!"

JAZZ, that Black American, musical poetry and whisper! It is one of the perfumes of Black America’s gardens. Furthermore, it must be treated and experienced from the eye, of those who birthed it. So, what happens when you hear the saxophone? A quick witted instrument, isn’t? Depending on how fast it is performed, there is a way about it, which makes you feel as if you are a painter; or a magician! Yes! You wave your musical wand around and create art, in such an auspicious and pleasurable manner! That’s the way it should be!

So, what if you went to another part of the US region? You navigate to another area, to hear that West Coast, Jazzy feeling; at least one interpretation of it. How does it feel? Doesn’t it give you the edge? What’s the painting? Please tell us the story? What do you want to make the song about? Let’s explore through the workings of one Jazzy, LEGENDARY saxophonist, who articulating one way of awakening the “madness of Jazz!” Ready. Set. JAZZ!

Steve White

https://www.amazon.com/Hollywood-Virgil-Gonsalves-Steve-White/dp/B000UBLQ0M
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tbFI-hvdeWw

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

