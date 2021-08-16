Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Flash: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

Re-Imagining A Legend Through These Uncertain Times! Illuminating Afghanistan's Late MORMON ZHEELA!

The land is in fear. For the people of Afghanistan are uncertain for what is to come. Threats are being made. And yet, the people still remain. Attempts have been made to silence those, who are telling the truth. What are a people to do?

Fear grapples the land, and the people are left in shambles. Nevertheless, hope continues to abide. What more is it, than the audacity of hope? This time it will be the presence of the people-the Afghan people. Do you remember the Sheroes and Heroes of pasttimes phasing? Do you remember how the women preserved the nation? Do you remember how it came to be that the women nourished a nation? It was hope, whIch ensured, that a people would come through. It was hope, which ensured, that love would birth, anew!

As the world watches, we stand to, await. How will hope move to restore the sacred tenderness for the land? There is fear in the land. Injustice is at hand. Yet, it is the women, who will give birth to a new, Afghanistan!

Mermon Zheela

https://m.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=324848237365&set=a.325323307365
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5GG2QkESV0c&list=PLQxIOxk9tINPb4QTd5bX3Vv8gfhp1C9ht&index=3

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

