The land is in fear. For the people of Afghanistan are uncertain for what is to come. Threats are being made. And yet, the people still remain. Attempts have been made to silence those, who are telling the truth. What are a people to do?

Fear grapples the land, and the people are left in shambles. Nevertheless, hope continues to abide. What more is it, than the audacity of hope? This time it will be the presence of the people-the Afghan people. Do you remember the Sheroes and Heroes of pasttimes phasing? Do you remember how the women preserved the nation? Do you remember how it came to be that the women nourished a nation? It was hope, whIch ensured, that a people would come through. It was hope, which ensured, that love would birth, anew!

As the world watches, we stand to, await. How will hope move to restore the sacred tenderness for the land? There is fear in the land. Injustice is at hand. Yet, it is the women, who will give birth to a new, Afghanistan!

Mermon Zheela