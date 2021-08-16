Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Flash: Hearts Of Longing: Ahmad Zahir #Afghanistan

A Look At The Beauty Of Heart's Revival and the Making Of A, Renewal! Highlighting The Late AHMAD ZAHIR, and His Performance Of, "Ba Khuda Tang Ast Delam!"

When love is loss, the heart is, long! For, there are times when a person is filled with the wonders of time! Love is an oasis. Nourishment and healing is within it. When such nutrition is lost, it is hard to find one’s way back in. There is a way of weeding out what does not work out in love. However, when love has been weeded out of life’s journey, one becomes, lost! How does it go? How does it come in and, flow?

There are certain faces, and traces when love is, involved! Memories reside. They are filled with a nutritious Spirit and sound. Love has a way of moving through some of the most harshest climates. It breaks taboos! It restores what it is needed. Love overcome impossibilities. In the wake of what is happening in the world, and in a nation, let love, in!

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

