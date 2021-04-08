Quick 🎶🎵🎶 Note Diaries! Genevieve Waite #SouthAfrica

When it comes to love, there are many signs, showcasing it’s visibility, or not. Sometimes, people have the tendency of getting jealous when observing love surrounding them. For some strange reason, if they are not coupled up, or paired up, they have the tendency of feeling that they are removed from the very nectar of love. 💕 Quite frankly, it’s the very opposite. On the contrary, the love of others is a reflection of what is likely to come your way. When love is ever present and surrounding your midst, it’s a great sign that love 💕 is soon to come your way. However, sometime people can be so caught up with their place of solitude, that they do not see the wider picture. It’s intriguing to say.

Yet, when we have certain songs, which addresses how love is blossoming 🌸🌼, we observe a whole new outlook and sense of wellness. Love is abundant. It is not limited, nor is it relegated to a monopoly, where it remains in the hands of those considered pretty, or the most handsome. Love spreads its magic and navigation of the terrain.

Moving into another population of the South African landscapes, there is one particular song, which highlights a person’s recognition for love’s blossoming. It is mesmerizing. The name of the song is “Love Is Coming Back.” What makes it even more surreal is the name of the singer, who is performing the song. The way she performs it creates this kind of mystery, when it correlates to love. 💕 You imagine love being hidden, within a particular space. Finally, magically, it suddenly, appears. It’s as if love became a magical wonderland; suddenly to be revealed. Through this space, her name is none other than. . .

Genevieve Waite