Quick 🎵🎶🎵 Note Diary: Bles Bridges #South Africa

Some of the most jubilant expressions of artistry correlate to our ability to honor a certain piece of land, within the Earth’s trajectory. When land has been connected to our experience with Divinity, a celebration in the Heavens, takes place. Why? Shall we ask? On a vibrational level, there is energy within the song, which makes such a connection between the Heavens and that body of land. What is it? How does it move through the atmosphere? Furthermore, what stories are revealed from that land, and its connection to the Divine? Songs of ancient, and Holy, places are the reasons why the very artistry of music 🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵 is such a tool, and gem! It proves that music is sacred. It’s rhythms, words, and beat must always be protected. Always!

Jerusalem, a Holy place! What a Holy place, indeed! I remember traveling to that city, during the course of my graduate studies. It was the Summer of 2008. I remember it very well. In fact, it erupts into my mind, as if it were brand new. Walking through the four corners. Seeing similar faces. It was refreshing. It was healing. And, it was a journey, back in time! At least, that is what the imagination has the power to do.

When you travel back into these ancient cities, you are granted the ability to experience the auras, for what life had to have been like, back then. It’s mesmerizing! Touching the very same places, that ancient people had done before. It takes on a positive vibe! And yes, for that experience, you can say that you have gone, back in that space!

For one singer, coming from a different lineage into South Africa, there is a holy attribute, needing to be expressed in the city of Jerusalem. It is holy because it moves through a certain nature. It is Holy because of Hosannah! Clearly, the Spirit needed to have moved him in such a way, to convey Heaven’s blessing of this space. Evidently, that needed to be done. Hosannah! Hosannah! Hosannah, in the highest! The song is called, “The Holy City (Jerusalem).” It’s performer was known as. . .

Bles Bridges

https://www.discogs.com/artist/1588982-Bles-Bridges?anv=L.+Bridges&filter_anv=1; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark