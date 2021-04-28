Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Questions You Need to Ask a Potential Leader | Shaun Dallas Dance

When interviewing potential candidates for a leadership position, it’s essential to coax out as much information as possible to see whether they would be a good fit for your business. Not only will you need to rely on them for bottom-line success, but their soft skills are just as critical. Lousy leadership will lead to low morale and a high turnover, which will also impact a company’s bottom line. Therefore, the types of questions to ask during an interview for a leadership position should be more thought-provoking than the closed, polar types that require a yes or no response. Here are some examples of questions you might ask.

In order to find out how they would handle a hypothetical situation with your company, it’s a good idea to ask open-ended questions that begin with tell me about a time… This format is known as the situational structure because it requires the interviewee to relay a story about a situation from their past, ad which they might find themselves in at your firm. Specific situational questions should cover a broad range of topics such as when the candidate had to confront and solve a crisis, when they had to discipline a bad employee, and when they brought something to the higher-ups’ attention at their previous company. While it’s true that not every applicant has enough experience to be able to address all of these, they should have enough experience to qualify for the leadership position they seek. 

Another question format to use with leadership applicants refers to how well they handle conflict. These competency-based questions should be direct and open-ended, giving the candidates a chance to speak their minds and show you how they stand out from a sea of applicants. One way to do it is to ask how they would motivate a team? Get as specific as possible, prompting further details to get a clear picture. Another topic to ask about is how well they accept feedback and criticism, with a nudging desire for concrete examples, if possible. An applicant’s soft skills and how they behave and communicate are just as essential as their hard skills and impressive academic career. 

Lastly, ask them to describe your corporation, mission statement, and what, if anything, they would change if they were hired. In addition to the courage shown in speaking up during an interview, you might get some new insights into the company itself. 

This article was originally published on ShaunDallasDance.net

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

