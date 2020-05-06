Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 questions to ask your boss when you survive the restructure

SO your job has changed in the Covid 19 world? Here are practical steps to take back control and ensure WORK IS WORKING FOR YOU.

By
Young woman talking on mobile phone while sitting at tablet with laptop and her kids. Mother working from home with her children sitting by.
Young woman talking on mobile phone while sitting at tablet with laptop and her kids. Mother working from home with her children sitting by.

“I am now left with double the amount of work and I was friends with the person that lost their job which makes it even harder”. This hard working mum of young kids echoed a sentiment that I have personally lived through.

No matter what level of the organisation you are at, restructures are never pretty. Unfortunately as the world comes to grips with Covid 19 and anticipates the tsunami of a recession careering towards us many of us may find ourselves in “survivor trauma” ie the ones that actually stay.

It’s not easy but please do not get walked all over in the process. I would hate for you to be taken advantage of.  With these 3 questions you can help ensure you don’t become a victim in the restructure yourself

What are the expectations of me now?

It seems really obvious but many times it can feel like you are simply dumped someone else’s workload, there is likely to be little transition from the person departing and management are often too distracted to have a proper conversation of what is ahead.

But it is imperative that you understand:

  • what actual responsibilities you have now assumed
  • if you have licence to change the way they are done
  • what your new targets and performance indicators are
  • what is everyone else now doing (it’s amazing how often leaders forget to communicate what other roles have changed and how that will impact you) 

What can you give me in return?

Now is actually the time to negotiate. It may not feel like it because you feel like you are meant to be grateful to have a job at all. However you have many years ahead in this job and now is time to assert your boundaries to make it workable for you and ensure you succeed. 

Would you like to work from home more? Do you want to go back to full time? Is there training you think you need for new responsibilities?

Now is the opportunity to question the “what’s in it for me” and raise what you want openly.

How does this change my future?

The road ahead may have seemed clear before – the levels and roles ahead were mapped out. But the ground has shifted and the route you had planned may now be closed, requiring a detour.

Take some time to look beyond the very busy present and think about where you are going now. Have that conversation with your boss – be clear on what it will take to succeed and what the timing expectations are now. You deserve to know.

So do me and you a favour, just pause………breathe………..reflect……….and plot your moves. 

Good luck and stay sane!

Helen O'Toole, Consultant and Coach at Helen OToole Coaching

Helen O'Toole is a coach to professional working mothers helping them reach their personal goals whilst navigating the busy life that comes from juggling careers and family. She is passionate about helping them reach their full potential, proactively managing their own personal wellbeing and still have the fulfilling family life they deserve.

To get my free guide on Winning Morning Routines for Working Mothers come and join us here: https://www.helenotoolecoaching.com/

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.