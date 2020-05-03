Questions that Angus in Mary Poppins Returns Answers Unknowingly!

The 2018 Mary Poppins Returns, one of the finest Disney productions, is a movie of hope and courage. It talks about the return of Mary Poppins (Emily Burnt), the magical nanny who returns to the rescue of the Banks siblings and Michael (Ben Whishaw)’s children who now have to foreclose a debt to retain their house from the clutches of the Great Slump of London.

Tarik Frimpong or Angus from Mary Poppins Returns plays a very tiny role in the film; shows up past one hour and thirty minutes in a dance sequence starring Mary Poppins, the lightman, and the three bewildered kids. True to the wisdom of Rod Taylor, Tarik, outperforms the smallness. He holds up the colour diversity in a white star-cast and contributes significantly to the premise of hope and courage in the movie.

6 Values to Borrow from Angus to Live Life to the Fullest!

How to Live a Creative Life?

Tarik Frimpong is an actor, dancer, singer, and a guitarist among other creative talents he is yet to share with the world. With his known skills, Tarik is always in practice to help the best of him emerge from any opportunity. Drawing from his discipline, if you want to live a creative life, wake up lest you mistake creativity for carelessness. Pause, feel, and reflect on your creative inclinations and go full-scale post your grind for basic livelihood.

How to Live a Life that Inspires?

For your life to inspire, you got to embody inspiration. To embody inspiration, you have to be in the know of the purpose of your living. And that’s quite a task which requires a lot of self-reflection and drive to be better. As the Angus of Mary Poppins Returns, Tarik not only delivers the character, he inspires many struggling actors to trust their charisma, seize an opportunity regardless of size, and deliver like it is no one’s business.

How to Believe in Yourself?

Although indirectly, I learn from my interaction with Tarik the person that he is well-founded and immensely grounded. Tarik who played the role of young Simba in The Lion King is aware of his acting skills and entertainment value. However, he is not even half-full with the recognition he has already garnered well before entering the first character. That’s self-belief, comes with practice and perseverance. Listen to yourself!

How To Live a Life of Fun and Adventure?

Angus in Mary Poppins has no background. The character appears in the choreography of “There’s Nowhere to go but Up” with the lightman (Lin-Manuel Miranda) who trips a lot of light fantastic. What you learn from here is how to live a life of fun and adventure without having to depend on any entity. Also, you got to test yourself for fun and adventure because these are subjective to a person’s life experiences. All-in-all, trip the light, not your life!

How to Gift your Inner Child a Lot of Love, Laugh, and Life?

If you follow Tarik Frimpong on his TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, you’ll notice how the Angus is a real human who has no character limitation and full of life! That’s an important premise for you to pick up how to gift your inner child a lot of love, laugh, and life. It isn’t necessary that you have to have a tough childhood to be kind to your inner child as an adult. To the universe, you are always a child of a child of a child. So, be kind and reasonable and don’t hesitate if you can pick up Tarik’s all-teeth-out smile.

How to Know if you are the Chosen One?

Angus is the anglicised form of the Scottish Gaelic, Aonghus, and Irish, Aengus, meaning“one” and “choice”. In Mary Poppins Returns, 2018, Tarik Frimpong is, therefore, the “choice-one.” At any moment, if you seek motivation to play a minor role in life, look up to actors like Tarik Frimpong, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and those myriad uncredited crew members—they live up to their roles marking them tiny beginnings.

Discussing the values of Tarik Frimpong aka Angus in Mary Poppins Returns reminds me of a wonderful quote by the American composer, pianist, educator, and author, Allen Shawn. He says, “A species in which everyone was General Patton would not succeed, any more than would a race in which everyone was Vincent van Gogh. I prefer to think that the planet needs athletes, philosophers, sex symbols, painters, scientists; it needs the warmhearted, the hardhearted, the coldhearted, and the weakhearted. It needs those who can devote their lives to studying how many droplets of water are secreted by the salivary glands of dogs under which circumstances, and it needs those who can capture the passing impression of cherry blossoms in a fourteen-syllable poem or devote twenty-five pages to the dissection of a small boy’s feelings as he lies in bed in the dark waiting for his mother to kiss him goodnight…”