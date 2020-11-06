Question Your Unconscious Mind to Find Alignment and Interpret Your Dreams

Many people believe dreams are messages. In fact, Freud made this assertion clear noting, “Dreams are the royal road to the unconscious.” Herein lies the problem for ordinary dreamers. Dreams, and the unconscious mind, often display messages in weird and wacky ways that are hard to understand, let alone decipher the meaning, and determine necessary action steps for the message conveyed.

While there are many tools, resources, and psychic advisors available to help interpret a dream, none are as effective as questioning the dreamer’s own unconscious mind. Here’s why: every person has an individual perception and interpretation of themes, symbols, and relationships based on their lived experiences, filters, and understanding of the visions displayed. When another person interprets a dream, they are using their own experiences and filters to create understanding that makes sense to them. No matter how skilled they are, they can never determine a message from another’s unconscious mind with 100% accuracy.

That’s why communication with the dreamer’s unconscious mind is essential to correctly interpreting dreams. Enter Kaya Redford, a master certified trainer’s trainer for Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Transformational Coach for Global Transformation Academy. Neuro-Linguistic Programming is a study of the brain’s neurology (mindset), the language we use, the way behaviors are programmed. It’s a practice designed to question and rewire the unconscious mind that controls our body’s neuro-linguistic programming. NLP processes challenge the unconscious mind to institute more effective and aligned mindsets, language, and behavioral replacements. The dream state is the state where the unconscious mind attempts direct communication with the conscious mind to give dreamers hints about effective and aligned actions.

According to Redford, “When you go to sleep, you’re unconscious. The conscious mind has been relegated to sleep and the unconscious mind gets to play and speak to you through your dreams. When you go to sleep your brain is working and the unconscious mind is the holding place for your emotions, your memories, your beliefs, and literally everything else. The only way it can resolve those things and communicate to you is through your dreams.” Dreams are messages with intent. When remarking on the familiarity of what the mind presents in dreams, Redford noted: “If you were a screenwriter and you had a script, you’d use people you know to play the characters. Your unconscious mind uses people, places, and things as characters to deliver the message to you.”



What’s interesting though is that the people, places, and things that appear in dreams don’t necessarily represent exactly what the conscious mind expects. For example, a dream about a past love may not have anything to do with that lover at all. Instead, the appearance of the lover may indicate something totally different to the unconscious mind than the initial trigger in the conscious mind. And again, since everyone has their own experiences and filters, it’s best to ask the unconscious mind for the real meaning, rather than consult with someone else for the meaning they assign.

One way dreamers get into alignment is by recognizing, interpreting, and taking action on the messages presented in a dream state. I’ve been keeping a dream log for a few years now, and while I intuitively know the dreams are messages, it’s rare I understand the message the dream is presenting and know how to take necessary action. As a student of NLP through Global Transformational Academy with Kaya and his partner, Veronica Larrea, I was delighted to learn the easy four step process of questioning my unconscious mind to interpret my dreams.

The process includes four simple steps and can be used by anyone to interpret any dream. For the sake of demonstration, I’ll walk through the process using one of my own dreams, the answers I got from my unconscious mind, and the messages I interpreted using each of the four steps. Please note, my unconscious mind has a potty mouth and you’ll see some swear words in my responses.

From the Dream Log:

For documentation purposes, here’s a recent dream I logged upon awakening:

10/2/20- I came home (to what felt like my house in Iowa) from work to find a bunch of men fixing things in my pool. They said they were upgrading the slides, attachments, and the color. They were also replacing the refrigerator. One man told me that landlords often make changes like this so they can sell the house. I recall being confused because I’d never met my landlord.

I went over to Friend1’s house and she was being really bitchy. I finally said, “I’m done with you.”

There was a workshop with a lot of people there. A couple people were trying to fill me in and support me on what I should do. Friend2 was there. We talked about going on a trip. She wasn’t looking for work, although unemployed. When we got back to her place—one I’d not seen before, she and her friends went in/up and left me there to catch an Uber home.

I was making connections about all the renovations I did to the house. Finally, I realized that I owned my house. I declared, “I own this shit!” Then, I kicked everyone out.



_____

The following day, I used the four-step process I learned from Kaya to interpret the dream noted above. Below, I’ll walk you through instructions for each of the steps and document how each step played out for my recorded dream.

Dream Interpretation Step 1, Evoke Metaphors

Thinking of the dream, determine the seven most important things from the dream. List the seven items in order of importance—even if you’re unsure of why they’re important. The list can include people, places, things, or feelings. Each item in this list is a metaphor that will be used to extrapolate the meaning from the unconscious mind. Trust the unconscious to know what’s significant and write it down.

For demonstration purposes, following are the top seven items of importance from my dream.

Dream State Metaphor 1. Unexpected workers 2. Ending the relationship with Friend1 3. Feeling of being completely unsure what to do/on the verge of homelessness 4. The banquet 5. A trip with Friend2 6. The Uber 7. I own it

Through step one we’ve determined the most important items which will be used as triggers in step two to communicate with the unconscious mind.

Dream Interpretation Step 2, Elicit Correlation

For every item listed as a metaphor, ask this question, “Trust your unconscious mind, what is the meaning of [item on the list]?” This step will correlate the metaphor meaning from Step 1 into the unconscious mind’s correlation. Repeat question and process to elicit responses for all seven metaphors.

For demonstration purposes, following are the correlations I received from my unconscious mind for each metaphor.

Dream State Metaphor Unconscious Correlation 1. Unexpected workers Intrusion 2. Ending the relationship with Friend1 Seeing her for who she is 3. Feeling of being completely unsure what to do/on the verge of homelessness Terrified and out of options 4. The banquet People trying to support me 5. A trip with Friend2 Time to relax and make a plan 6. The Uber Feeling abandoned 7. I own it I’m good, f*ck y’all

Through step two, we’ve made some progress uncovering the metaphors and relating to the characters, places, feelings, and things in our dreams. As you’re reviewing the correlations from my unconscious mind, note how the responses from your unconscious mind to the metaphors likely produced a wildly different result. This is why it’s so important to ask your own mind for the meaning. We’re now halfway to the message.

Dream Interpretation Step 3, Develop Context

First, evaluate the context for the correlations by asking: “Trust your unconscious mind, is this dream more related to your personal or professional life?” Using the answer to that question, now, re-evaluate each correlation in the appropriate context by asking “Trust your unconscious mind, in terms of your [personal or professional] life, what does [item on the list] mean?”

For demonstration purposes, following are the contextual response I received from my unconscious mind for each metaphor.

Dream State Metaphor Unconscious Correlation Contextual Response 1. Unexpected workers Intrusion I have the power to eliminate unnecessary intruders (thoughts and people) 2. Ending the relationship with Friend1 Seeing her for who she is She’s a bitch. 3. Feeling of being completely unsure what to do/on the verge of homelessness Terrified and out of options It’s scary to be alone 4. The banquet People trying to support me Although I’m not—even strangers and people unseen are there to support me 5. A trip with Friend2 Time to relax and make a plan It’s easier to make a plan from a relaxed state than one that’s rushed and full of fear 6. The Uber Feeling abandoned Even alone, I have resources at my fingertips 7. I own it I’m good, f*ck y’all I’ve got this!

This is where the “leap” from the unconscious mind to a conscious message becomes clear and why it’s so important to go one step further with the contextual response. Here you can see how something familiar like taking an Uber can go from an immediate reaction of abandonment to one of having resources at my fingertips.

Next, read the contextual response list at least twice—until the message becomes clear. When reading the responses, the dreamer typically experiences a breakthrough as the unconscious message becomes clear to the conscious mind. In case it isn’t clear, my personal breakthrough came at item #4.

Freud would be so proud. Using steps one through three, we’ve uncovered the royal road to the unconscious. Next up…revealing the message the unconscious mind scripted while the conscious mind dozed off.

Dream Interpretation Step 4, Determine Meaning and Record Action Steps

Step four has two results. First is to determine the overall meaning of the dream. But that’s only half of the equation. According to Redford, “You’re not given a dream just to have a breakthrough. You’re given it to take action.” Once the meaning is uncovered, ask the unconscious mind “What’s the action that should be taken?”

For demonstration purposes, following is the overall meaning of my dream and the action steps presented by my unconscious mind:







Overall meaning: I’ve got this. I can command intruders and bitches to leave and appreciate the friendly and unseen people and resources there to support me.

Necessary action: Get into a relaxed state before making any decisions.

I found it profoundly interesting to see such an inspirational message from a dream that left me terrified and frustrated upon awakening. And yet, with what I’m learning from my training in NLP, it’s not surprising that the unconscious mind reflected different symbolism than my conscious mind. Two of the primary functions of the unconscious mind are to repress memories with unresolved negative emotion and present repressed memories for resolution. It seems that the most effective way to bring about resolution is through the meticulous scripting of dreamtime movies. As much as I want to berate my unconscious mind for sending me a dream that caused confusion, frustration, and terror; through the four-step process of questioning the unconscious mind, I now understand the opposite to be true.

If you’re interested in learning more about the four-step process that can be used by anyone to interpret any dreams, or would like to learn more about the unconscious mind, subscribe for updates and a free downloadable dream interpretation worksheet.