Quarantine Has Actually Helped Me Deal with My Anxiety

All my life, I’ve suffered from extreme anxiety. I become anxious when I’m around people, which can make me come off as socially awkward. My anxiety makes my mind race and I can’t turn it off. I also have a lot of mental energy, which doesn’t help. And I feel this anxiety all of the time – not just when I’m around people. I’ve tried everything to get rid of my anxiety, including Yoga, meditation, exercise, eating a balanced and nutritious diet, therapy and medication. Nothing worked.

But something interesting has happened to me now that I’m (we’re) all stuck at home. I’ve been journaling. What do I write about? Everything! I write about the past and the present. Sometimes I write about painful experiences and I write about those experiences from a number of angles. When I’m done writing (which I do every day – sometimes several times in one day), I get really clear-headed about past experiences and I feel like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I’m even able to forgive people who have hurt me in the past.

Journaling and having quiet, alone time affords me the opportunity to stop and think.

I have a lot of painful memories that I had pushed aside and refused to face. I felt pain in my heart, but refused to actually think about it. I didn’t think I could handle it if I thought about it. But writing in my journal has given me clarity.

Journaling and having quiet, alone time affords me the opportunity to stop and think. To breathe. To collect my thoughts and process my feelings. During these unprecedented times where there’s so much happening in the world, I’ve found that writing during quarantine has helped me heal. Another thing that’s helped me heal is staying off social media (which is so toxic). Rather than go online and share my opinion about this or that, I spend my time reading and writing (which has a calming effect).

Being at home these past few months has also allowed me to literally stop and smell the roses in my kitchen. My days might seem extremely boring to most people, but I enjoy watering plans, reading, cooking, exercising and writing. I enjoy making (and eating) homemade food, which tastes better (and is healthier) than the food at most restaurants. In fact, during these past few months, I’ve discovered that I’m actually a great chef! Who knew?

I guess I’m more productive when life slows down a bit. And this experience has taught me a valuable lesson: Even when quarantine comes to an end, it’s important to take time for introspection, for self-care and time to smell the roses.