Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quarantine Feng Shui Energy Shift

It comes down to one simple question: Do you still feel that your home matches your energy? Let’s back up a minute… Our homes are a reflection of our inner world. It’s a space that we can creatively express ourselves; who we are and what we value. It’s a place where we collect memories and symbols […]

By
Quarantine Feng Shui

It comes down to one simple question: Do you still feel that your home matches your energy?

Let’s back up a minute…

Our homes are a reflection of our inner world. It’s a space that we can creatively express ourselves; who we are and what we value. It’s a place where we collect memories and symbols of how we see ourselves, or what we aspire to. Sometimes, our homes are a reflection of who we used to be, things that we are holding onto, for good or ill.

And just like any relationship that we have, the relationship we have with our homes is deeply personal. When we change inside, we may outgrow an old friend or even a lover.

Same with our homes.

Like it or not, we are all changing. In fact, we change constantly throughout our lives. We are not the same person we were last year, or even last Tuesday.

But at this time of the Covid 19 Pandemic, this is a massive, overwhelming-at-times change, that is happening to all of us at once.

Whether we are conscious of it or not, we are changing on all levels – physical, mental, emotional and spiritual.

In short, we are no longer the people we were before Covid-19 (I like to say B.C.).

At the same time, we are confined to our homes which has made us relate to our homes differently. Some of us are working from our home for the first time. Others are having to supervise home learning and expanded activities with their children. Some of us have additional family members that moved back in prior to lock-down. Some of us have to relate to others 24 x 7. Some have no one in their physical environments and have had to connect to others 100% through technology.

Our homes are more important than ever. Even though they’ve always been our shelter and hopefully, our sanctuary, our homes have become the only place where we can relax and feel secure. After coming home from the grocery store, we can take off the mask and the gloves and breathe.

And now that you sit around your home 24 x 7, do you feel that it still nurtures you? Do you feel connected to it anymore? Have you outgrown it in some way…perhaps physically, emotionally, mentally, or spiritually?

This is a question I find so many pondering lately. Students, clients, friends, and family.

We have all been on a crazy treadmill of activity that has literally sped up over the last few decades. We were working harder and faster, than before. Against all logic, the faster we worked, the more we had to do. How did that happen?

And now, for many of us, the treadmill has come to a screeching halt.

In this time of stillness we can actually FEEL. 

We may not know how we are changing and it may take a while for that information to unfold, but many of us can sense that we no longer feel right in our homes.

And although this is not the ideal time to consider moving, and in fact, that would be a bad idea since we are still in the throes of change, it is a perfect time to observe your feelings about your home and see what you can do to enhance your connection to it.

Perhaps take a journal or some paper and write some feelings you have while observing your relationship to the space around you:

  • How do you feel in this space?
  • Is there anything that bores, drains, or perhaps, irritates you now?
  • Are there any unfinished projects that you could complete now?
  • What colors do you crave?
  • What images do you want to surround you every day?
  • Where do you find yourself hanging out every day? Do you feel nurtured, or drained there?
  • How can you express yourself more fully in your home?
  • How well does your home connect with the natural world? Through plants, natural materials, sunlight, nature views, color, patterns, images?

Remember, just like any relationship in our life, our connection evolves. Consider how you can honor yourself by evolving the energy around you.

I would love to hear your thoughts. Comment below and please share with others!

Maureen K. Calamia, Author | Thought-leader | Speaker | Educator | Spirituality, Nature & Feng Shui at Re-Nature Consulting, LLC

Maureen Calamia is a feng shui consultant, teaches a feng shui professional certification program, and is a board member of the International Feng Shui Guild. She is author of Creating Luminous Spaces (Conari Press, 2018) and empowers others to discover and nourish their True Nature in their inner and outer spaces. An inspiring thought leader in feng shui, energy and consciousness, she helps her clients and students integrate balance and harmony with their inner natures and their outer world.

Maureen merges the wisdom of feng shui and geomancy with biophilia and our need to be truly connected to the natural world for joy and wellbeing. Maureen has spoken to a wide variety of audiences including the Interior Design Society Annual National Conference in Las Vegas, to corporate training for realtors, ad agencies and healthcare employees, to environmental science professors at the NY State Outdoor Educator’s Annual Conference. She has written for Huffington Post, elephant journal, MindBodyGreen, and OmTimes Magazine. She lives in St. James, NY. Take her True Nature Personality Quiz at www.luminous-spaces.com.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Lonely Diplomat: on mid-life crises

by Phil McAuliffe
Happydancing/ Shutterstock
Wisdom//

8 Lessons I Learned From Traveling Solo

by Cassandra Michael
Community//

The Tree’s Truth: Lesson Five- Be Inclusive

by Catherine Cunningham, PhD

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.