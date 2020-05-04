I am getting sick of being isolated and stuck at home. As time goes on, the cabin fever sets in. Not just cabin fever, but also exhaustion, from the weight of concern regarding coronavirus and the negative outcomes. Worry, anxiety, and depression are setting in for many.

What can you do to combat quarantine fatigue?

Here’s a few things working for me.

1- Get outside

This may be obvious, but fresh air, sunshine, and even a chilly slap in the face do the mind and body good. Getting out in nature relieves your mind and has proven benefits in overall health and mood. A change of scenery from your own four walls can immediately lift your spirits. I have made 30 minutes of being outside mandatory for me and my family. Whether we take a walk, work in the yard, watch the birds, or simply sit and read a book, the benefits of the great outdoors are plenty.

2- Change the channel

Figuratively speaking, change the channel. It can really feel like a grind doing the same things every day with little variation. When you can, switch it up. If you work out in the afternoon, try getting your exercise in first thing in the morning once in a while. If you typically set up shope and work from the office, take your computer to the front porch for the afternoon. Wherever you can switch it up to add interest to your life. Routines and structures are great, but being flexible and seeing things with new eyes can help with quarantine fatigue. If your family typically gathers for dinner, try bonding over brunch. Trying new foods, new workouts, and new ways to connect, are all great ways to change the channel and fight off the groundhog day effects of quarantine.

3-Get creative

Now is a great time to work on that thing you’ve always wanted to do. Use boredom to spark creativity and productivity. Always wanted to write a book? Dedicate 1 hour a day to writing. Take an online course. Order some canvases and paint brushes and express yourself through art. Try calligraphy. Take a photography class. Improve your landscaping. Bake bread. Go through your Grandma’s recipes and make them one by one. Make a quilt from your children’s t-shirts. This is a perfect time to try a new endeavor, hobby, or pursue a passion.

4- Connect

This is the most important thing. Find new ways to connect with people. Watch the same Netflix series or read the same book, and plan a time to discuss. Do a daily fitness challenge together from afar and report your progress. Write old fashioned letters. Do a daily photo challenge. Send a gift package of goodies. Drop off baked goods, coffee, or milkshakes on a doorstep. Make a Tik Tok duet. Play online poker. The options are endless. Inspire new ways to connect.

5- This too shall pass.

It is temporary and although we may never go back to the way things were, we can adapt to new ways of doing things. When the days feel long remember that nothing lasts forever. Find a few things to be grateful for, whether that be the earth healing, extra family time, or the generous and brave essential workers helping take care of others every day. It is not forever, it is just for now. Yoga, meditation, breathwork and moments of stillness can keep you at peace in the present, even when the situation seems overwhelming.