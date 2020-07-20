Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quarantine: A Conquer

Bittersweet is the correct, accurate word to use in order to appropriately describe this second to last week (of July) receiving nothing short of any extra worthy, available unemployment benefits to the tune of an additional six hundred dollars. The flexibility of having extra cash flow on hand was a nice touch and often, a […]

By

Bittersweet is the correct, accurate word to use in order to appropriately describe this second to last week (of July) receiving nothing short of any extra worthy, available unemployment benefits to the tune of an additional six hundred dollars. The flexibility of having extra cash flow on hand was a nice touch and often, a helpful crutch to lean on, especially through the unwavering support received in these irregularly uncertain times. 

It’s hard to believe that this temporary period is coming to an end. 

As I fondly begin to look back, never once having one, single, sole reassurance or chance of the most finances to ever appear in my bank account, I would openly joke with my family that I could finally afford the finer things in life. That absolutely blew my mind. In fact, I almost felt guilty in a way, if I’m being completely honest. It was surreal, and still is. How did I get so lucky, I kept thinking to myself? What did I do to deserve this incredible treatment? Who was looking out for me despite the apparent, constant, existent struggle?

For the past four months, a measurable 120 days, a long term, proven source of revenue represented a dire lifeline for such fellow employees, indefinite and unsure of when, where and if their next payment would show? The uneasiness of that task was unfairly unwelcome in many, similar, likewise situations. 

Purposefully living an effective life outside of a tightly enclosed office not only signaled the immediacy of the popularly chosen, rising, trending social media hashtag, ‘Work From Home,’ but also simultaneously, highly, actively encouraging the must need, carefully, safely distant use of ‘Zoom.’ 

Since March, noticeably observant communication is the newfound pinpoint and recognizable part of a productive search of a job in an already, uniformly, familiarly crowded workforce. 

What is a sense of normalcy? 

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    My beautiful family of 7
    Community//

    I Am Grateful I Didn’t Have a Daughter

    by Shilamida Kupershteyn
    Community//

    The Secret Is Out:You Can Be Single, Child-less, and Happy!

    by Tamara Newson
    Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    What I Learned as a Millennial Caregiver

    by Jennifer George

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.