Quantum Worth: Feel Yourself Soar with Self-Love

When it comes to worth, we traditionally think of net worth, but there’s a “new” net worth… it’s called quantum worth, and it’s solely based upon the value, trust, loyalty, compassion that you have with yourself, independent of the other relationships in your life.

Quantum Worth, first and foremost, is about self-love. It’s an acceptance of your inherent and abundant inner wealth.

However, this self-relationship, when shared with others, can result in ecstatic and perhaps even erotic love… that relationship with yourself becomes woven into where you invest your money, what you do philanthropically, how you are recognized in the community, and serves as the foundation for your legacy and legend.

In short, you can’t have true legacy without honoring the importance of quantum worth.

As a visual, think of quantum worth as the “top line” section of your inner financial statement. Why is this important? “Garbage in, garbage out:” unless your life proposition has a top line, the ultimate result will be unfulfilling and less than its greatest potential.

As an equation, this top line section features these key elements: accountability + authenticity + authority + action.

Quantum worth’s accountability hails from the Tao. This teaching holds that we must be resolute in honoring your heart and soul’s truest intent.

Regarding authenticity, the authentic self loves itself unconditionally and without exception, it meets others in a place that connects intimately, where it’s emotional, physical, or professional … This is what creates a high net-worth.

In terms of authority: when we speak from authenticity, love and empathy, we have the power to express ourselves powerfully and with boldness.

Lastly, action: you can have all the knowledge and wisdom in the world, but unless you act on it, it will remain inert.

Quantum worth begins with a critical acknowledgement: your net worth is strongly shaped by your self-worth. This happens as a result of what I term “heart acceptance.” When your heart understands just how worthy you are, you’ll immediately notice a sense of powerful worth flowing through you.

So embrace this truth; doing so lets you turn your attention to a key tenet of quantum worth: your mindset.

Regarding worth, your mindset is your unique set of beliefs and attitudes around material wealth. It shapes the choices you make around all aspects of your financial life.

A quantum-worth mindset transforms the way you feel about debt, your perspective toward people who have more or less resources than you, how easily you can give, your capacity to invest with confidence, and more.

So how exactly do you go about shoring up your quantum worth?

It starts with a quantum-level regimen of self-care. When you nourish your mind, body and spirit, you prime the pump for an effortless flow of quantum worth.

Next, Listen to the voice of your heart and see with the eyes of your heart. Share the love of yourself for the love of all others, not just a chosen few.

Finally, see things for how they are not how you want them to be. This ensures that we are coming from a mindset of love and compassion, not from one of fear and separation.

When you combine your grasp of quantum worth with quantum wealth, the wonders (to your pocketbook and beyond) may never cease!

