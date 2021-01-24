Quantum Wisdom: Your Super Power

You CAN apply Quantum Wisdom to unleash your super powers.

What is Quantum Wisdom? To become Quantum is to unify body, heart, mind, and spirit as one. Wisdom is to utilize both knowledge and experience as one. Super powers are an outgrowth of Quantum Wisdom.

To some of us, super powers are fictitious, but we can make our super powers a fact of reality. We don’t need to know our super powers, but we can still activate them.

How can you activate something that you don’t know exists?

Here are 3 tips:

Accept the fact that you have more power than you are currently experiencing, and commit yourself to expanding it. Science has shown we don’t use our full brain capacity. When you’re excited and feel joyful, super powers often reveal themselves. They can also be revealed when you are intently focused. Be radically honest with yourself. When we are dishonest with ourselves, we prevent our super power from appearing.

The world needs your super power. You never know how your super power could help the people around you.

If you chose to tune into it and share it with others, you will be pleasantly surprised.