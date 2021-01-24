Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quantum Wisdom: Your Super Power

You CAN apply Quantum Wisdom to unleash your super powers.  What is Quantum Wisdom? To become Quantum is to unify body, heart, mind, and spirit as one. Wisdom is to utilize both knowledge and experience as one. Super powers are an outgrowth of Quantum Wisdom. To some of us, super powers are fictitious, but we […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

You CAN apply Quantum Wisdom to unleash your super powers. 

What is Quantum Wisdom? To become Quantum is to unify body, heart, mind, and spirit as one. Wisdom is to utilize both knowledge and experience as one. Super powers are an outgrowth of Quantum Wisdom.

To some of us, super powers are fictitious, but we can make our super powers a fact of reality. We don’t need to know our super powers, but we can still activate them. 

How can you activate something that you don’t know exists?

 Here are 3 tips:

  1. Accept the fact that you have more power than you are currently experiencing, and commit yourself to expanding it. Science has shown we don’t use our full brain capacity.
  2. When you’re excited and feel joyful, super powers often reveal themselves. They can also be revealed when you are intently focused.
  3. Be radically honest with yourself. When we are dishonest with ourselves, we prevent our super power from appearing.

The world needs your super power. You never know how your super power could help the people around you.

If you chose to tune into it and share it with others, you will be pleasantly surprised. 

Adam C. Hall, Inspirational Speaker, Author, Founder of The Genius Process

Adam Hall

Adam Hall, Speaker, Author, Founder of the Genius Process, empowers individuals and organizations to unleash their genius to rediscover and align their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

Adam’s background includes twenty-four years as the founder and CEO of a Los Angeles based Middle Market Real Estate Investment Bank. During his tenure, he raised in excess of $1.5 billion from both private and institutional sources. He served as principal on several successful commercial real estate projects.  His accomplishments earned him recognition and stature in the community.

In 2004, Adam underwent a profound awakening. This began a period of deep discernment, exploration, research and study of Eastern and Western modalities, as well as, Indigenous wisdom traditions, Jungian psychology, and Quantum Mechanics. After a courageous and intensive process of initiations, Adam came to a comprehensive understanding of consciousness, the nature of reality and how this knowledge can be accessed and applied to one’s personal and business life.

In 2007, Adam founded Earthkeeper Alliance Legacy Partners LLC., a for-profit B-Corp dedicated to land conservation and un-development. In 2016, he retired to consult with individuals and organizations to help them rediscover their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

As Founder of the Genius Process, Adam offers a new quantum mindset based on wholeness, as opposed to individualism and separation. His work fully integrates the biological, physiological, psychological, and ecological aspects of human nature with spiritual law and universal intelligence. He specializes in supporting leaders and companies to transform how they live their lives and do business to serve the greater good.  

In 2013, Adam authored The Earthkeeper, Undeveloping the Future, published by Hay House. His upcoming books include The Divine Design, The Thirteen Wisdom Teachings of the Genius, and Wisdom for the Everyday Spiritual Traveler, a pocket guide to a life of Joy. 

Adam lives in Santa Barbara, California where he spends his time mentoring young leaders, doing community and planetary stewardship work, as well as, other philanthropic endeavors dedicated to land conservation and education. He is a life long learner and is devoted to reinventing the planet. He enjoys spending time with his three daughters, four granddaughters and communing with Mother Nature.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Science//

20 Steps to Bypass Burn Out

by Marina Rose, QDNA®
Anne Biging, Founder Healing Hotels of the World
Community//

A Declaration of Interdependence

by Anne Biging
Well-Being//

How To Quantum Leap from Fear to Love

by Aliza Bloom Robinson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.