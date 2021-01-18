Quantum Wisdom: The Peace That Comes From Helping Those Around Us

Know the Golden Rule? Then you’re likely wiser than you already know.

You see, wisdom is an inner knowing that is relational to others, just like in The Golden Rule. As we enter into the Golden Age of Humanity, our 5D nature requires us to live by this Rule.

It’s a sense of judgment that’s beneficial to the greater good of all — not some. It also offers insight, where you take your life experience to powerful effect. Each of us has the ability to exponentially impact the whole when we share our light and gifts. There is nothing enlightened about playing small as a 3D human. Why not play big in the brilliance of your 5D true nature?



By contrast, foolishness is taking information as gospel without creating an experience that gives it the ring of truth. We live in a time where the information we hear on TV or social media gives rise to foolishness.

How do we know when we are wise? It’s marked by a peaceful, harmonic feeling. You feel good about helping others.

But when you selectively apply a decision for your own personal gain or benefit, what you’re doing is now no longer wisdom.

We are living in a time a great change and your wisdom will help you to stay peaceful, healthy and safe.

Wisdom is uniquely personal. No two people have exactly the same wisdom.

This short self assessment will help you tune into the wisdom of your body, mind, and spirit.

I personally have experienced wisdom in how I’ve tried to uplift my children. I have aimed for them to harness my experiences and apply them to their own lives, perhaps saving them years of needless agony or pain.



Moreover, through an acrimonious divorce, and a choice to not remain in an unhealthy or unsupportive environment, I unwittingly found myself in a position to show wisdom.

Here’s a personal anecdote on wisdom that I’ve always held dear. In one key instance of my life, I found myself apologizing to someone whom I treated poorly and disrespected. It was my contractor, Chuck, that was building his house in Malibu back in 2000. He was doing a phenomenal job on the property. Yet I wanted something more. I desired for Chuck to complete some additional work that was not covered in our contract. So I picked a fight with him, which culminated in a legal battle that amounted to more than $20,000. We ended up settling out of court. But it left a lingering distaste in my mouth, to say the least. Fifteen years later, I spotted the contractor and his wife in a restaurant. I went over and apologized to him for my poor conduct. The wisdom I gleaned from this experience was to accept things and be grateful for them in the way that they are, and not for how I thought they should have been.

How have I grown more wise over time? Through trial and error, and acceptance of failure.

Taking responsibility for my deeds and actions. Becoming more empathetic with others through challenges and difficulties has humbled me over the course of my life.

I have made a conscious effort to listen first and speak second. To speak softly. To honor others, rather than to lash out with disrespect.

I recommend you deep-dive into these legendary teachers.

First up, Black Elk. Study him precisely because of the time we’re in right now. His thought process was contrarian in nature, that within great difficulty or challenge lies extraordinary opportunity.

He also often played the fool, adopting the position of Devil’s advocate in order to punch holes in a particular plan, exemplifying “Hoyoka energy;” in other words, the fool can also be the one who devises a strategy to succeed even during the most dire moments.

Oprah shares her Wisdom in nearly everything she creates. Her wisdom comes from her humility as much as it does from her deeds and actions; I think her presence and nature, her experience of personal human growth, have testified to her wisdom.

Wisdom, all in all, comes about by experiencing knowledge. So an additional tip for you: test the information that you have, to ensure that it stands the test of time.

To ensure that it represents truth as defined by you.



In order to do this, you must choose to live life in a way that lifts your heart in all that you experience.

As Oprah says, “When you know who you are and what you stand for, you stand in wisdom.“