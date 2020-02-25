THE SLEEP EPIDEMIC

There is no question that quality sleep is a vital component to health and well-being. Scientific evidence has shown clearly that sleep deprivation leads to a staggering number of life-threatening conditions ranging from heart disease and obesity to Type 2 diabetes and dementia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.), a third of adults report they get less than the recommended seven to nine hours and sleep disorders now constitute a public health epidemic. A Consumer Reports survey found that 68% of individuals have sleep difficulties at least once a week, while 62% report that they struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Sacrificing shut-eye affects mood too; studies have found sleep deprivation often leads to depression.



In addition, many people don’t yet comprehend the critical importance of quality sleep — how it entails far more than the number of hours you spend in bed, and how the right kind of sleep can make you healthier and happier. Compounding the health concerns, there is the issue of bedtime preferences and the way they affect our relationships. Research shows 90% of couples disagree on mattress firmness*. All in all, when it comes to getting quality zzz’s, there are challenges, even for the most well-intentioned sleeper.

THE SLEEP SOLUTION



Genius sleep technology



On the bright side, there are signs that the tide is turning. Awareness about the value of quality sleep is growing. There have been formidable scientific advances in the field. For years a neglected area of research, sleep science is finally receiving the global attention it warrants, with good shut-eye acknowledged as a foundational pillar of health — alongside nutrition and exercise. And in tandem with the scientific breakthroughs, we are in the midst of a digital health revolution that is impacting every aspect of our well-being. In the sleep arena, specifically, the technological advances are nothing short of astounding, involving artificial intelligence (A.I.) and other pioneering techniques.

Life-changing smart beds



At the epicenter of the digital revolution is the sleep tech company Sleep Number, which uses groundbreaking technology to improve health and wellness for millions of people with their award-winning 360® smart beds. The first of their kind, the beds provide a unique, individualized sleep experience, adjusting effortlessly while catering to each individual’s preferences and patterns throughout the night.



At this year’s CES — the largest global consumer technology trade show in the world — Sleep Number unveiled the latest innovations to their smart beds, fueled by SleepIQ®technology, which take thousands of biometric measurements each night, providing the user with a snapshot of their zzz’s. Delivering personal insights into heart rate, breathing, and movement, as well as natural sleep and wake cycles, the bed provides an overall “SleepIQ® score.” That invaluable data in turn leads to deeper, more restful slumber and it allows smart bed users to monitor their own sleep as it improves.



People who routinely use the smart bed’s features improve their quality sleep by more than 15 minutes a night — nearly 100 more hours each year. Given the proven power and benefits of sleep, that can result in better health and productivity. What sets the smart bed apart from any others: “It does all the work for our sleepers. The system doesn’t require any action from you — all you have to do is get in bed,” says Thrive Global’s Sleep Editor-at-Large Shelly Ibach, the president and CEO of Sleep Number. “There’s nothing to turn on or wear; the bed uses our full-body, biometric sensor technology and makes adjustments to the firmness and comfort to suit you.”



The ultimate sleep oasis



Also at CES, Sleep Number unveiled their most intelligent bed to date: the Climate360® smart bed, the first-ever smart bed with advanced temperature technology to provide your ideal temperature (and, if applicable, your partner’s too), by creating a personalized “microclimate.” Using biometric data, the bed is designed to help you fall asleep faster and keep you asleep, automatically adjusting to your own body temperature throughout the night. It works initially by gently warming the feet (studies show that warm feet send you to sleep faster). Then it actively cools the entire body with ambient air, to balance temperature with sleep cycles.



It’s a particularly interesting option for couples in the light of research showing that more than 81% of partners are uncomfortable with the temperature in their bed, and that most couples disagree on how warm or cool they want their sleeping environment to be.

THE FUTURE OF SLEEP



There’s still more to learn. Sleep Number has just announced a pioneering partnership with the Mayo Clinic. Focused on improving sleep and overcoming sleep-related disorders and other conditions, there will be an emphasis on cardiology. “The partnership will combine the Mayo Clinic’s research and medical expertise with our own consumer knowledge, technology, and longitudinal data. By putting all of that together,” says Ibach, “I’m confident we can together help to address the sleep deprivation epidemic. We are confident that it will lead to powerful outcomes for the health and well-being of people everywhere.”



However impressive today’s sleep advances are, the future of digital sleep is even more promising. At the intersection of health, science and technology, extraordinary advances and research are already in process, certain to result in smart beds that can prevent disease. It sounds like a far-fetched sci-fi concept, but the next generation of smart beds with those kinds of technological capabilities will be arriving sooner than we think, says Shelly Ibach. “We see a future where SleepIQ® technology will help detect potential health conditions, like breathing difficulties, sleep apnea, and restless leg syndrome. We see a future where SleepIQ® technology will be able to help detect a heart attack and alert emergency services, which could mean avoiding trips to the doctor or the emergency room. One of the greatest things we can do to control the cost of health care is prevention.”

*Based on 2001-2012 Sleep Number customer data collected in-store during customer bed test experience. 86.5% of couples (9:10) have different Sleep Number settings from one another.