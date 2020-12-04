Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Q1: I Know What’s Expected of Me at Work

Don’t even bother looking at the rest of the survey unless your people are crushing it here.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Young attractive woman at a modern office desk, working with laptop and thinking about something.
According to Gallup, the single most important question for a company to get right is for your employees to say: “I know what’s expected of me at work.” Don’t even bother looking at the rest of the survey unless your people are crushing it here. You might think, “Of course my people know what’s expected of them! We trained them, and they execute their jobs every day.” Not so fast. When you start digging into what this really means to individual employees, you quickly discover that many of them don’t fully know (or feel that they know) what is expected of them. I’ve seen this first hand at my companies as well as others – founders, CEOs, and managers dumbstruck when their best and longest employees reveal that they don’t really know what’s expected of them. What?!? 

Well, for starters, no one ever asked them directly if they knew what was expected of them. And, of course, most employees don’t voluntarily walk into their boss’s office and say, “Hey, I’m not fully aware of what I am supposed to do here.” They may not be fully aware of how what they do supports the company. They may not understand why what they do is important or how what they do affects other departments. When measuring their performance, they may not understand the importance of their particular measurements. In many smaller companies, employees are not officially measured at all adding to their frustration of not knowing what’s expected of them. 

A mentor of mine once said, “No one gets up in the morning and thinks, ‘I’m going to do a bad job today.’ Deep down, everyone wants to do a good job.” I think that’s true. Now, imagine an employee wakes up, wants to have a great day, and wants to do a great job at work. During their day, they think, “What happens with these reports after I complete them?” or “Does it really matter if this shipment goes out today?” or “This step makes no sense – I’m just going to stop doing it.” Not having the answers to these types of questions frustrates and disempowers them. And, to make matters worse, the longer this goes on, the harder and more embarrassing it is to ask for help. We’ve all had the experience of being in a conversation with someone where we cannot remember their name. As the conversation continues, it becomes impossible to ask. Not knowing fully what to do in your position creates the same sense of anxiety and helplessness. 

One of the best ways for your staff to know what’s expected of them is for them to enjoy accessing and learning company processes. To do that well, your processes must be clearly documented, standardized (both content and appearance), easy to access, and in a form that they enjoy interacting with. 

Most companies have documented their processes, but far fewer take the time to standardize them as well. A standardized document or source gives the trainee or the long-time employee confidence that they completely understand what they are reading or listening to. When a source is not standardized, even if the reader doesn’t notice it consciously, they know, deep down, that something isn’t right. So, great companies standardize their content. Exceptional companies take it a small step farther and make their standardized content exciting and engaging as well.

    WALLY HINES, Investor | Executive Leader | Speaker | Serial Entrepreneur | World expert in content standardization and delivery with a passion for using it to improve employee engagement. at Basically

    I have a passion for making things easy, interesting, and engaging. My love for simplicity and structure started at an early age and continued into adulthood, serving me well as a commercial airline pilot. My love for aviation cannot be overstated, and I saw so many things there that could be done cleaner, simpler, and more effectively. Believe it or not, it wasn't about doing things differently so much as it was about communicating well to people to create a clean and standardized result. So, I started bringing that change within my own airline. Shortly thereafter, I started my first company to bring it to more airlines - 650 more to be exact! At some point, I realized that this was not unique to airlines; it was unique to businesses. This was a much bigger problem that I realized at first!

     

     

    No one likes to go to work and be uncertain or unclear about what they are supposed to do. I truly believe that everyone wakes up everyday wanting to do a great job. Lack of standardized processes and how they are communicated is the number one killer of employee morale. Now, I am more passionate than ever about creating engaging content and communicating it to staff, so they can't wait to read it and execute it with their team. I've seen first hand how people's lives change at work when they are engaged and clear on what they are doing. This is the foundation of everything else in a company - not just airlines, but all companies. It's so simple, and it's so often neglected.

     

     

    It's time to create higher employee engagement, clarity, safety, and profits. Who's with me?

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

