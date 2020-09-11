Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Putting In Some Time & Effort into Yourself

   Everyone has a self-image, but how does a self-image get built? And what does your self-image have to do with who you are, and how you react in strange or unusual situations? Your self-image, or your idea of who you are, is a package you put together from how others have seen and treated you, and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

   Everyone has a self-image, but how does a self-image get built? And what does your self-image have to do with who you are, and how you react in strange or unusual situations?

Your self-image, or your idea of who you are, is a package you put together from how others have seen and treated you, and from your conclusions as you compare yourself to others. Primitive people built homes from available materials – blocks of ice, animal skins, adobe, and logs. In this same way, when you were a child, you built your self-image from what was available.Your construction materials were the reactions of significant others toward you. So, your self-image is simply a belief system you created. It is manifested in how you respond to the world around you – the people and situations that fill your days. However, these beliefs may or may not be accurate.

Now, your essential nature, the “real you” that exists apart from your behavior, your opinions, your habits, etc., is really quite wonderful because it is a storehouse of energy and potential that can do and be great things. But if people, who didn’t have much self-esteem themselves, raised you around constant put-downs, you will not be able to use much of this amazing potential. You see, your behavior always matches your inner picture of yourself. In this, it makes sense to look at your beliefs, get rid of those that hold you back, and learn how to affirm and tap into your potential.

This same story applies to teams, departments, and entire organizations. In their beginnings, organizations defined themselves by the situation they were in and the lessons learned from interactions with the rest of the world. As time wears on, those definitions were tweaked when necessary or didn’t change at all because of the core beliefs and values of the organization. These same beliefs and values may be limiting the potential of the organization to change and grow. The good news is that with a little self-reflection – whether by an individual or a group of individuals – old, outdated beliefs can be identified and either modified or completely changed. All it takes is a little bit of time and effort. You are worth this investment and you deserve the outcomes from the investment. Be kind to yourself, and care for yourself.

Here’s to your self-care.

Linda

www.lindasage.com

https://bit.ly/LindaSagePodcast
www.linkedin.com/in/linda-sage
Caring for the Caregiver Book – https://www.amazon.com/dp/1974635651
FaceBook Page – https://www.facebook.com/LindajSage
My Twitter – https://twitter.com/meetLindaSage
https://www.instagram.com/successfulmindset_lindasage

Linda Sage, Criminal Psychologist at Successful Mindset Ltd

In 2005 Linda threw off her corporate garb at the culmination of her emotional, physical, and psychological burnout. As an eminent criminal psychologist, she had been working in most of the famous prisons in the UK with many of the most notorious prisoners in recent history.
In this major burnout, Linda not only left her job, sold her house, burnt her corporate suits, she also moved countries as well. For 6 years she never spoke about her psychology background, needing to take time to repair and rebuild herself.
In 2011 Linda took a 12-week contract in Saudi Arabia, which led to her staying there 6 and a half years. In that time she also started to mentor, train; present keynotes and seminars on the importance of emotional resilience, self-care, and avoiding burnout.
In 2017 Linda returned to England with a plan to finally launch her own company Successful Mindset Ltd, she published Caring for the Caregiver, a proactive book to help people who care about others to learn to care for themselves too. She has been featured in several medical and corporate magazines, CEO Today Magazine and Forbes, as well as becoming a regular broadcaster for ELFM, in Leeds.
Now Linda is an award-winning international speaker, trainer, mentor, and author. With practical, sustainable systems for enhancing emotional resilience, enabling change, and enabling self-care. Her mantra “Self-care is not a luxury, it is a necessity.” Her passion now is to share her knowledge, expertise, and strategies with as many people as possible to help them avoid the trauma of burnout.
It took Linda 11 years, 6 months, and 17 days to walk into a prison again, but since conquering her own demons, she presents to staff and prisoners the importance of self-accountability and self-care.
Linda also lectures for a variety of colleges on their psychology and counselling courses, as well as working with her local McMillan and Carers UK to help individuals learn to value themselves, drop the guilt of self-care and empower them to learn to say no. In our fast-paced life, everyone is under pressure to be available, but all gadgets do have an off button; unfortunately being human means we have to find our own way of turning off.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

5 Secrets To Avoid Eating Disorder Relapse & Body Image Dysmorphia

by Lisa Lieberman-Wang
Community//

15 Tips to Gain More Confidence

by Shehbaz Malik
Community//

Why we tolerate a second-class self-image and how to upgrade

by Stephen Lynch

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.