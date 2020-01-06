Put your vision on a board

When was the last time you had a vision board? It had been close to ten years for me. But for 2019 I had one—it’s the one in the pic, actually—and I absolutely love it! So I will make a 2020 one this week.

I loved the experience of making it and having it on my wall all year long so much, I can’t come up with any reasonable explanation anymore why I hadn’t made one these past few years. It is one of the nicest things you can do for yourself. And it doesn’t have to be as big as mine either if you don’t want a huge poster board on your wall. But whatever size you choose, put it in a place where you can see it often—even if that’s your sock drawer!

So, why is a vision board the thing to do?

You take the time to think about what you actually want.

Often enough, we know what we don’t want. But saying, “this is what I want in my life,” is a step up. It’s harder but much more productive. You can do it in an app or by printing out pics from the internet too, but I recommend doing it the old-fashioned way, with magazines and scissors and glue because …

Touching images that show your goals makes them feel more real.

When I cut out that image of a Porsche from a business magazine, for instance, I was totally in my Porsche driver fantasy. Never mind that my dream car is from the 1960s and the only pic I could find was of a brand-new model—it’s a good enough representation! Never mind it’s a pretty far-out goal either because you never know what happens. In this particular case, guess which company became a new client last year? Yep, that’s right. You never know how stuff may show up in your life.

Crafting is creating playtime for your inner child.

Giving ourselves playtime is a very good thing because we all have a lot of reasonable goals we are totally aware of, but when we get ourselves into the mindset of allowing everything that resonates with us, we can go beyond the reasonable and attainable and add the crazy goals without hesitation. (Yes, there’s Oprah on my board. If we can wish for anything, who wouldn’t want to meet Oprah?)

I am very excited to what I come up with this week when I make my new vision board. And I think I’ll just put it next to the 2019 one because there are still a few things I want to make a reality …