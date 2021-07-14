Put Perfection in the Trash and Embrace Excellence.

One thing I am certain of is that perfection has become a new syndrome in many people’s lives. wARREN

From our infancy, through adolescence, and into adulthood, We have come across the term “perfection.” In our homes, public spaces, and places of business, And, more broadly, in our LIFE journey.

Perhaps you are reading this piece of writing and a thought occurs to you.

It’s time for the big fight to come to an end. You may be debating whether you are either a perfectionist or you are not.

Are you a stickler for detail? Do you strive to infuse your actions with an extra angelic touch?

Thus, here is the good and bad side of the perfection story.

Perfectionism has rubbed some people’s mental health the wrong way.

At my previous job, one of my friends Marina, with whom I shared an information and communication department at a digital and marketing agency, opened up to me above her so much deep concern for Perfection.

Marina notes that her obsession with perfection began during her childhood. Her now-deceased mother was a picture of flawlessness. She was constantly insistent. And chastised her for things that were not done according to her standards.

Her mother first demanded her personal care, followed by her surroundings and environment.

To maintain a neat, clean, and organized appearance. Of course, neatness, or being tidy and organized, does not equate to perfection, but it can in the long run if it results in interferences in certain aspects of an individual’s lifestyle.

She acknowledges perfectionism’s tendencies in her daily life as she keeps growing. Now, what she refers to as behavior has morphed into insecurity, a concept she is unfamiliar with.

Not at all fancy.

What’s unfortunate is that she now feels as though her perfectionist nature is sabotaging her career, impeding her productivity and creativity.

It has developed into an obsession or compulsion as a result of her life appearing cluttered or out of control and her anxiety symptoms. If someone feels this way, they have OCD.

While some psychiatrists advise that being perfect is a sign of professionalism, it is also a long-term detriment to a person’s true self.

Is perfection possible? I’d say NO, do not even consider it. It is time to consider relocating the thought that it does exist in your mind’s inner dustbin.

This general trend has been increasing in the English-speaking world over the last few decades. Curran and Hill examined over 40,000 students in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom and discovered that perfectionism increased by up to 33%.

Additionally, a study conducted in Africa indicates that, as a result of unrealistic standards, perfectionism is frequently associated with anxiety, low self-esteem, and other undesirable outcomes (i.e., Brown & Beck, 2002; Ellis, 2002; Horney, 1950).

Today, we’re going to discuss perfectionism. There is no way we can eradicate mental health’s colossal roaring space. It results in It’s easy to succumb to the cult of perfectionism.

What does the term “perfectionist” really mean?

Those who define perfectionism as excessive personal standards and self-criticism are, in general, experts. This definition, however, is broader.

Perfectionism is defined as an exaggerated expectation of personal excellence combined with excessive self-criticism. To put it another way, there are numerous nuanced aspects to this definition.

According to Medical News Today, Gordon Flett and Paul Hewitt are two leading authorities on perfectionism, having conducted extensive research on the subject for decades.

At UBC, Prof. Hewitt’s Perfectionism and Psychopathology Lab has created a YouTube video titled “Perfectionism’s Flavors.” He describes the three types of perfectionism and demonstrates how to avoid their negative consequences. The following is the video: The peril of perfection

While you may be reading this in search of a way out of the perfection syndrome’s mess, this article is not about that. It does, however, center on my belief that perfection does not exist.

My advice to you would be to immediately board a plane bound for “Excellence.” Nobody is perfect; no one ever will be. If one approached perfection, they would only strive to be the best at what they do.

The pursuit of excellence frequently embraces less-than-perfect excellence. Therefore, if you fall in love with excellence, you will have a balanced and satisfying life. Perfection never exists; it is a property of the one above.

If you enjoyed this article, please leave a comment or something similar. In my next article, I’ll discuss ways to gradually awaken from the perfection trap.