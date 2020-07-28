“Pushy comes from not understanding.” With Mitch Russo & Jarrod Best-Mitchell

Pushy comes from not understanding a person’s buying process. We always try to get persons to conform to our buying process when it should be the opposite since they are ones who pay us.

As a part of my series about how to be great at closing sales without seeming pushy, obnoxious, or salesy, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jarrod Best-Mitchell.

Jarrod is a Sales Professional with over 15 years of experience working for international organizations, achieving and exceeding sales targets. Over the last four years he has started to share his knowledge on Sales and LinkedIn to help individuals and companies achieve their goals.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this career path?

Where I am now started when I was employed at Digicel Trinidad & Tobago where I met Andre Bello, a sales trainer. His approach to sales and style in general awed me. That day I said “when I get older I want to be like him”. Thanks to his training and from others my career in sales progressed successfully working for international organizations that were based in Trinidad and Tobago. My passion for sales grew even more and in 2017 I told myself it was time to pursue being a sales trainer. I started by offering my services for free which eventually led to getting paid opportunities. I then teamed up with a colleague from when I worked in Digicel (Lyndon Brathwaite) who was as passionate as I was talking about sales. Our bromance for the greatest profession in the world led to doing IG lives sharing our sales knowledge, to networking events and the 1st sales conference in Trinidad and Tobago.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

See the seven stages section 😊 — Is it research or stalking?

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Currently working on my sales conference which will be done virtually. I’m passionate about helping others in my sales community. The conference brings top performers and practitioners in sales to share their best practices with the audience. This year with everything happening it will be done virtually.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Currently my business partner Lyndon Brathwaite and my team for the conference Leisel Douglas and Tisha C. Jack are the driving reasons for my success in the last two years. Their guidance and conversations have helped me grow tremendously. I would also give credit to Shazad Jahoor, Randy Teeluck, Minesh Samani, Brian Finn, Vivek P. Shah, Jose Leopoldo Gomez, Frances Correia and Andre Bello who have all imparted their knowledge to me in some form or fashion.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority on the topic of sales?

I’ve been in sales since 2006 successfully performing in international companies such as Digicel, DHL, Nokia, Microsoft and Samsung. The content that I also share on social media has positioned me as an expert and go to resource in my country of Trinidad & Tobago. I’ve not only assisted companies but individuals as well achieve their goals through my guidance.

Let’s shift a bit to what is happening today in the broader world. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the COVID-19 pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty and loneliness. From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to our families and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

What’s happening today is unprecedented and incredibly unique time. How I’ve helped others is by not using those dreaded C-words and the P-word. It is difficult when it comes to those who have lost their jobs but I help them with their job hunt to the best of my abilities. This is mentally challenging. I’m a highly positive individual and this has been a challenge for me. I can only imagine the anxiety and stress being experienced by those persons. However, focus on the things that make you happy. Uplifting music helps me a lot and going for a walk.

Oh, stop watching the news 24/7. I only watch the updates but not the stories which paint only doom and gloom.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know, nearly any business a person will enter, will involve some form of sales. At the same time, most people have never received any formal education about how to be effective at selling. Why do you think our education system teaches nearly every other arcane subject, but sales, one of the most useful and versatile topics, is totally ignored?

Good question. I always laugh when I see companies advertise Sales vacancies and stayed “must have a degree in Sales.” There are very few places, mostly in the US that offer a degree in sales. However, recently, many respected and proven sales trainers are offering certification in their sales programs which are recognized by companies.

It’s a shame that so many persons fall into sales by accident and learn through trial and error. It would be great to see that offered by several instead of the few to show persons the beauty of the world’s greatest profession.

This discussion, entitled, “How To Be Great At Sales Without Seeming Salesey”, is making an assumption that seeming salesy or pushy is something to be avoided. Do you agree with this assumption? Whether yes, or no, can you articulate why you feel the way you do?

Salesy is like a curse word for me 😂😂😂.

Being salesy means you don’t understand how your product or service helps someone and you’re just trying to make a sale.

Pushy comes from not understanding a person’s buying process. We always try to get persons to conform to our buying process when it should be the opposite since they are ones who pay us.

To avoid being salesy, know your ICP and Buying Personas and go after those customers. When you know who needs your product and create the right pitch to them it doesn’t come across a salesy.

To avoid being pushy, ask the customer to explain their decision and buying process and then share your road map of the process.

The seven stages of a sales cycle are usually broken down to versions of Prospecting, Preparation, Approach, Presentation, Handling objections, Closing, and Follow-up. Which stage do you feel that you are best at? What is your unique approach, your “secret sauce”, to that particular skill? Can you explain or give a story?

Presentation. Facing the customer and selling is where I’m strongest. Research is my secret sauce. It helps me be direct with my prospects and customers and I’ve been described as “stalkerish” by clients when I use the information I found about them in the presentation. However, this allows me to format my presentation to them versus making it generic.

My process is google from the time I get a name or a company, looking at all the social media sites. (Pinterest is underrated when it comes to research. You find so many persons there and learn about their personalities.)

Story: I was once given a lead from a client, just the name. I went into full research mode. Within minutes I had their email and phone number. Did several outreach attempts however, the client replied that they were very busy dealing with a project but asked me to keep following up which I did via email and phone calls. Fortunately, I saw her driving and noticed that she was selling her car. My next email to her wasn’t about a meeting but 3 of the fastest ways to sell your car. I also included the price of the newer model to the vehicle she was driving and the resale value of her current vehicle. I then went to a tiny shop to get numbers.

A few days later I saw her after I dropped off my daughter to school. Followed her for at least 5miles where she stopped at a gas station waited till she finished pumped gas and introduced myself.

When I explained my research on her that when she said it was a little stalkerish. I told her no and that as a CEO her time is precious and I wanted to show my value. I then have her the numbers from the tint shop which made up the average resale value of her car. She took the numbers then proceeded to tell me what her problems were.

Lead generation, or prospecting, is one of the basic steps of the sales cycle. Obviously, every industry will be different, but can you share some of the fundamental strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Right now, content generation is one of the best ways to generate leads and prospect especially if you use video. It helps shorten the sales cycle from customers inquiring about your services to knowing exactly what they want including their budget.

Overall, for may industries prospecting is a challenge for many reasons one, not knowing your ICP, buying personas or value proposition. Having this in place helps a sales professionals prospect better. However, the greatest challenge I’ve seen is just the fear of being told no but this can be overcome with training and script guidance.

I would get marketing involved to help create the relevant content and ensure your content falls within marketing guidelines.

If you’re an entrepreneur, pick up your camera and start recording. Invest in someone to help you get your social media off the ground. The ROI on this is measurable.

Overall, my personal strategy is to do it daily. Not only do I put out content on all my channels but I also prospect daily. Whether its through social selling or calling leads. You never have to worry about sales if you have a full qualified pipeline.

In my experience, I think the final stages of Handling Objections, Closing, and Follow-up, are the most difficult parts for many people. Why do you think ‘Handling Objections’ is so hard for people? What would you recommend for one to do, to be better at ‘Handling Objections’?

Some persons see objections as a sign that they may lose the sale. An objection means that the client is interested but doesn’t fully perceive the value. Which is a simple case of understanding what the exact objection is and clarifying it, confirm that its no longer an issue and move closer to getting a commitment from the client.

Also if you know the types of objections customers typically bring up then mention it before they do. By bringing objections to the forefront you diffuse them, therefore its’ impact won’t dominate the conversation and you increase your chances of closing the sale. So if your price is highest in the market and you know that clients bring it up in the conversation, address first it and explain why.

‘Closing’ is of course the proverbial Holy Grail. Can you suggest 5 things one can do to successfully close a sale without being perceived as pushy? If you can, please share a story or example, ideally from your experience, for each.

Ryan Serhant says closing should always be happening. When you meet the client, explain to them the process that they will be going through.

I look at closing differently. Closing for me is helping the customer make a decision. Many times deals are stalled or the customer ghosts us because they think the only response they can give us is Yes. I remind customers that my purpose is to help them make a decision. Yes or No. I don’t want them hanging around in my pipeline indefinitely.

This practice helps me move deals through my pipeline seamlessly.

Finally, what are your thoughts about ‘Follow up’? Many businesses get leads who might be interested but things never seem to close. What are some good tips for a business leader to successfully follow up and bring things to a conclusion, without appearing overly pushy or overeager?

Follow up is the Achilles’ heel of sales professionals everywhere. If you know a successful Sales Professional I bet you their follow up is amazing.

Technology has helped me overcome this to an extent. CRMs are great at this.

To avoid seeming pushy or overeager discuss timelines and next steps. Don’t just say Mr. Customer I’m following up with you next week. Say — Mr. customer, next I would give you a call next week Tuesday at 3pm and that will be to get feedback on the meeting by management on ____________. Does that work for you?

As you know there are so many modes of communication today. For example, In-person, phone calls, video calls, emails, and text messages. In your opinion, which of these communication methods should be avoided when attempting to close a sale or follow up? Which are the best ones? Can you explain or give a story?

When dealing with a client I always ask them their preferred method of communication. The best form of communication is the one the clients responds to the fastest.

Ok, we are nearly done. Here is our final “meaty” question. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A gratitude movement. Too many people focus on the negative. Most days I spend my time thinking about the things I’m grateful for and I’m not talking about the obvious like family and health. Like all the little things that we overlook. For example, I’m grateful for getting all green lights on the way to work. Grateful for getting a good parking spot.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.jarrodbestmitchell.com

www.linkedin.com/in/jarrodbestmitchell where I’m most active.

www.instagram.com/jarrodbestmitchell

Thank you for the interview. We wish you only continued success!