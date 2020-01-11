Pushing the Boundaries of Your Potential

First of all, I want to take a moment and wish you a Happy New Year! We have crossed over into 2020 and I hope that your year is off to a great start. This is not only the beginning of a new year but the start of a brand new decade. Hopefully, you have laid out a plan and devised a strategy to make 2020 a successful year for you. As someone that has trained and empowered people around the world, I know that how you begin a cycle will determine how you end a cycle. The habits and disciplines you establish now will define your effectiveness and productivity in the days to come. You are destined to do great things in your generation. However, you must have the audacity to push the boundaries of what is possible for your life in 2020 and beyond.

Everyone looks at my life today and they marvel at my success. However, very few people really understand my journey. Failure is not a barrier to success. In my life, I have discovered that failure is a bridge to success. Failure is what taught me the lessons that empowered me to succeed. I would not be where I am today without perseverance. I had many opportunities to quit and throw in the towel. However, my calling became bigger to me than my circumstances. Destiny spoke to me so loudly that my disappointments were no longer relevant. Fast forward ten years and I have written eight books, appeared on television, contributed to some of the largest media outlets in the world and I have become a highly respected thought leader. When I was facing pressure and opposition, it was difficult to see the possibilities of what my life could become. However, perseverance empowered me to persist until I succeeded. If you are endeavoring to pioneer new territories and blaze new trails, I want you to develop perseverance. Perseverance is the ability to remain focused when the forceful winds of adversity beat up against your life. Perseverance is the ability to remain committed to your destiny in moments of crisis. If you want to forge your own path then you must be devoted to the transformation of your mind. If you have followed my work over the years, you know that I have written and spoken extensively about the power of the mind. Honestly, my mind was the key to seeing my dreams become reality. It was not until I started to devote time and energy to transforming my mind that I saw transformation in my life. So many people want to conquer new frontiers but they still have an old paradigm. What I have discovered is that you cannot advance your life with antiquated thinking. You must dare to address your paradigm if you want to advance and fulfill your prophetic destiny. Take the time to address thought patterns and thought processes that threaten the progress of your life. Limitations are often one of the greatest enemies of liberation. You will never produce success without a paradigm shift. Pioneers understand that you have to upgrade your thoughts in order to upgrade your life. When you dare to confront toxic thoughts it becomes the catalyst to transformation. You can have encouragement, positivity, and affirmations but without a developed mind you will never break new grounds or see breakthroughs in your life.