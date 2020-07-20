Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Pursue The Best You

Using my mind, time, and energy to access what we are all capable of!

By

Why do times of crisis and uncertainty push us to do what we should have done long ago? Why does the routine have to be so jolted in order to create a new routine?

Why did it take the Coronavirus and the world shutting down for me to actually ACT on what I have always wanted to do?

I have always dreamed of painting full time and finding an art sponsor and pursuing my best artistic self… I just had never followed through with the dream. I never visualized myself painting. I never imagined myself in the large, organized and spacious art space.I never knew that I could put my energy into manifesting my dreams. I never got past the initial idea of “that would just never be possible for me.” Time, environment, ego, and influence had their way with me. I was lost for years I would say. 

       At 27 I had a transcendental moment. I made a decision to change my thinking. I found myself, I found the true me during the darkest part of my life. I stopped drinking, left the A-hole, got a new job, and worked on myself every day. I started meditating, and hiking every morning. I would wake up at 5:17am and go to Iron Mountain, and I would briskly and eagerly cruise to the top. I would say to myself   "there is always the sunhine above the clouds."

Up until the pandemic, I had never strayed from this mental path of pursuing my best self. Day in and day out, I have learned that if you put your heart into all good things, you shall receive all good things.

Start of Covid: For two weeks I barely got out of bed. Not being in control, and not being in control of my income really dragged me to a mental low. “I know better,” I kept saying. I should have… and I wish I would have at least… and that was my broken record for the first two weeks.

Then I remembered:

My thoughts lead to my actions, my actions become my lifestyle, my lifestyle creates my life. So I made the decision to changer my thoughts. The last 4 months, although challenging, have been so rewarding.

My hope is that sharing my story will aide someone who needs the push they have been looking for to make the change. If I could tell anyone one thing it would be: approach is everything. If we flip the negative self-talk and find all of the abundance you actually possess, you will see an incredible shift. It can be just as easy to think thoughts of compassion, love and gratitude. Where our energy goes, our energy flows. If I can do it, you can do it! And you deserve to be abundant because YOU ARE RADIANT.

Dana Walker

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Just four words of advice led me to my true vocation

by Joanna Kaminska
Community//

How my infertility illness landed me my dream job as a Successful Artist and Author!

by Louise McNaught
Community//

Can You Remember What it was Like?

by Jihan Shogen

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.