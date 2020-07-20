Pursue The Best You

Why do times of crisis and uncertainty push us to do what we should have done long ago? Why does the routine have to be so jolted in order to create a new routine?

Why did it take the Coronavirus and the world shutting down for me to actually ACT on what I have always wanted to do?

I have always dreamed of painting full time and finding an art sponsor and pursuing my best artistic self… I just had never followed through with the dream. I never visualized myself painting. I never imagined myself in the large, organized and spacious art space.I never knew that I could put my energy into manifesting my dreams. I never got past the initial idea of “that would just never be possible for me.” Time, environment, ego, and influence had their way with me. I was lost for years I would say.

At 27 I had a transcendental moment. I made a decision to change my thinking. I found myself, I found the true me during the darkest part of my life. I stopped drinking, left the A-hole, got a new job, and worked on myself every day. I started meditating, and hiking every morning. I would wake up at 5:17am and go to Iron Mountain, and I would briskly and eagerly cruise to the top. I would say to myself "there is always the sunhine above the clouds."

Up until the pandemic, I had never strayed from this mental path of pursuing my best self. Day in and day out, I have learned that if you put your heart into all good things, you shall receive all good things.

Start of Covid: For two weeks I barely got out of bed. Not being in control, and not being in control of my income really dragged me to a mental low. “I know better,” I kept saying. I should have… and I wish I would have at least… and that was my broken record for the first two weeks.

hen I remembered:

My thoughts lead to my actions, my actions become my lifestyle, my lifestyle creates my life. So I made the decision to changer my thoughts. The last 4 months, although challenging, have been so rewarding.