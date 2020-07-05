“Pursue beauty beyond face value” With Dr. William Seeds & Anna Mitsios

I educate on an “inside-out” approach to beauty and radiance, addressing what we put on and inside our bodies as part of our overall skin health and vitality. I call this “beauty beyond face value”. Once we understand that beauty is more than skin deep we can make changes to the way we treat our bodies and our fellow humans and planet which allows us to reach a higher level of health and vibration.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Anna Mitsios of Edible Beauty. Anna’s love of herbal and natural ingredients provided her with a vision to create a luxurious botanical product range to promote beauty both inside and out.

As a naturopath and nutritionist, Anna is a strong believer in the incredible power of herbs and natural foods to transform, nourish and revitalize our lives. Anna’s focus on fertility, hormonal imbalances and children’s health in her clinical practice provided a strong impetus for her to spread awareness of the importance of using natural products to prevent exposure to hormone-disrupting toxins, improve fertility and to promote vibrance and vitality. Anna created Edible Beauty Australian in 2014 with a commitment to creating products founded on naturopathic philosophies, using wildcrafted and exotic ingredients and encouraging her clients and people who use her skincare to nourish their skin, from the inside-out.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Iwould love to! About seven years ago I transitioned from a career in finance to naturopathy. This was triggered by my diagnosis as a Type 1 diabetic at the age of 18. I became very passionate about the incredible ability of natural herbs, diet, and supplements to manage my health condition. I also became increasingly conscious of endocrine-disrupting toxins in the beauty products I was using.

The Edible Beauty range was created whilst I was working at a natural fertility clinic. I was recommending that in addition to changes to their food and lifestyle routines, my patients make changes to their personal care products. I was shocked to find that there were very few options available for skin care products that were “edible” and that were luxurious and therapeutic. As a result, I embarked on creating my own range of skincare products. I was literally whipping shea butter, coco butter and rose water in my mother’s cake mixer and started sharing my creations with friends and family. After much research, courses, cosmetic chemist meetings, Edible Beauty Australia skincare range was born.

The Edible Beauty wellness range represents an evolution of the herbal formulas I frequently provide to my clients to address health issues from the inside. The wellness supplements and teas have been designed to address beauty from the “inside-out” and they contain organic, traditional and therapeutic herbs which are easy to incorporate into one’s daily diet.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The most interesting story relates to the first month of creating Edible Beauty. Most would say I was very naive in my planning and launching of the business. I had ordered about 500 units of 8 SKUS sitting in my parent’s garage ready for sale and had not done any competitor analysis, forecasting or retailer reach out despite my corporate finance background. My mention in the finance world was warning me against moving forward given the market was saturated and I did not have a defined distribution platform. I had a very deep trust and confidence in the products and never doubted my ability to succeed. Within two months of launching, I found out that Sephora Australia was setting up shop in Australia and they were keen to take me on. My takeaways from this which I love to share are that confidence, trust, and belief in a mission are incredibly powerful and can create opportunities and serendipitous events that seem unworldly but are real.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have made many ‘non-ideal” business decisions from launching new products too quickly, entering markets that I did not understand properly and believing in unrealistic sales forecasts. I do not see these mistakes, however. They are all truly learnings and are part of the course we all need to take in order to grow and develop. The common learning from these experiences tends for me, tends to come back to trusting my gut instinct. There are always signs and warnings which tell me to take some time to reflect and think before proceeding- ignoring these tends to result in a business “learning” =)

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father has been incredible support for me and my business. He has assisted me by not only believing in me from Day 1 but also physically helping me to transport products (he was my courier in my first year), spread the message on my products and also providing “garage” space for my startup to operate from. He has been involved in fixing many of my skincare and tea dramas, from adding extra mica to one of my Angel Drops skincare/makeup products to go on a wild goose hunt across health food markets in Sydney to find organic herbal tea ingredients when my first large tea orders were placed!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

My work in running Edible Beauty is spreading the word on the importance of looking after our bodies and our planet. I educate on an “inside-out” approach to beauty and radiance, addressing what we put on and inside our bodies as part of our overall skin health and vitality. I call this “beauty beyond face value”. Once we understand that beauty is more than skin deep we can make changes to the way we treat our bodies and our fellow humans and planet which allows us to reach a higher level of health and vibration.

Can you share your top five“lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Look after your belly — your gut does really have a field day on sugar, dairy, and processed grains. These can play havoc with hormones, promote insulin resistance and create free radicals that zap your body of beautifying nutrients, accelerate aging and promote excess sebum production which leads to acne and breakouts. If you can starve the little critters by reducing your intake of foods such as dairy and sugar and increase your consumption of greens, fermented foods, and prebiotics, your skin will start to thank you. Pay attention to what you are feeding your skin. By providing your skin with an abundance of nutrient-rich pure foods and anti-oxidants it will be provided with everything it needs to repair, regenerate and flourish. Being conscious of eliminating ingredients which may be synthetic or “not edible” also ensures that the skin’s PH balance is maintained and that irritation, allergens and toxic substances are reduced. Get in as much sleep as you can before midnight. Naturopaths preach that every hour of sleep before midnight counts as two hours of sleep in terms of the body’s recovery and restoration process. Each hour after midnight is the equivalent of half an hour’s sleep in terms of the body’s repair process. Hop into bed as much as you can before midnight to maximize your body’s renewal process. Supplement. I do recommend that people supplement with B vitamins and Magnesium. Many of us are under daily stress which eats up our B vitamins and magnesium. To ensure that your levels of magnesium and B vitamins are kept up supplementing daily can be of incredible benefit. If you are chronically depleted of these vitamins your energy, metabolism, detoxification and even hormonal balance will be significantly disrupted. Breathe, Dance, Sing or Journal. Taking the time to switch gears by physically changing your breathing pattern or writing and reflecting is the key to finding balance and reducing cortisol levels. Even five minutes daily of a calming practice is enough to flood the body with uplifting and renewing endorphins which reduce stress response and even boost cell repair and renewal. Do not rob your body of this invaluable time daily.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This would definitely be a “self-confidence’ movement. As women, we are so critical of ourselves and have such incredibly high and harsh expectations of what we should look like and be achieving. I have an Edible Beauty mantra which says that “with a holistic approach to our beauty, we can achieve inner confidence and an outer glow that will leave heads turning.” Real beauty is beyond face value and truly does radiate from within.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

No-one can do a better job telling your story and mission than yourself — I have often relied on others to spread the message of Edible Beauty and it is not nearly as effective as when I am behind the brand spreading the word myself As a start-up you cannot do everything, I have often been very skeptical about hiring others to help me in running my business. This is not the right approach, however. The more you can outsource business activities, the more time you are freed up to focus on your mission and goal. Having a baby and running a business are very similar! However, babies sleep, businesses do not! If you are about to start a business, get lots of rest now =) Life is never the same! A business can be the most challenging (and rewarding) venture you will ever embark on. This is such important learning — the challenges should never be deterrents to following your passion. Time spent away from your business is more invaluable than time spent within it — taking time out to reflect, meditate and let creative juices flow is more important than any time ever spent working “in” your business.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Sustainability is most dear to me and to the Edible Beauty DNA. I am very conscious of ensuring our beauty practices and choices support our planet and as a business, we do this via the use of glass bottles for our skincare packaging, ingredients that do not harm our precious eco-system along with the use of recycled and sustainable packaging material. This is so important to me as the more I read about the destructive impact our choices, both from a skincare and packaging perspective are having on our animals, and environment the more I feel it imperative to take a strong stance on this. I have seen destruction to our coral first hand along with changes to our marine life driven by toxic ingredients and packaging and this has driven me to spread the word on becoming more eco-friendly in all of our decisions as consumers.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

