Purpose Vs Passion: Which Is More Important?

If purpose and passion were duking it out, purpose would be a strong, stocky figure while passion would be quick-footed with its hair ablaze.

Purpose is usually defined as the “why” or the impact of what you do, whereas passion is the feel good factor — do you enjoy doing it.

So which is more important? Here are some advantages and disadvantages of an all-or-none approach for each:

Purpose

Advantages: Sense of contribution, impact, connection to something greater than you, focus, strength and efficiency, high persistence

Without Passion, the Disadvantages: Internal sense of emptiness, potential dehumanization and lack of appreciation for experience, mental blocks to learning

Passion

Advantages: Enjoyment, rich life experiences, adaptability, inspiration and nearly effortless ability to inspire and captivate, high energy

Without Purpose, the Disadvantages: Volatility, delusional thinking, emotional blocks to learning

Passion and purpose are two modes of operation that in combination, strengthen each other. In other words, you’re best off (and assuming you are generally prosocial the world is best off) when you go for more of BOTH. They support one another, shining light on each other’s blind spots. You can do this in how you create teams, organizations, and partnerships, but you can also ramp up passion and purpose within yourself.

So if you’re low on passion, it may sound corny or too easy but the advice really is to learn to live a little more – or a lot. Hopefully you have some sense of what does it for you or can imagine. Questions to contemplate: What would I love? What would knock my socks off to do? If you’re low on a sense of purpose and direction, try committing to particular results that feel meaningful to you personally. Ask: What legacy do I want? What’s my desired impact? You can ask similar questions in terms that are more timebound — a year, the next minute.

So what if purpose and passion conflict for you? Meaning, what if what you enjoy and your sense of accomplishment are so different that they actually seem to be in conflict? This is an uncomfortable place to be in — I have been there myself, flipping back and forth between operating based on purpose or passion to such an extent that it had me questioning who I was. There is something about your wiring and belief systems that has the two at odds. I recommend you do some digging (likely with the help of a coach or therapist) to gain awareness of what has you holding them in opposition so you can begin to integrate them.

In theory these concepts seem simple. I promise that if you really apply these ideas, this is life-shaping stuff. If you sense low energy or a certain aimlessness that’s not going away, lean more into either or both purpose and passion, and/or iron out the seeming contradictions between the two. You and those you impact will appreciate the difference.

Sign up for my newsletter for weekly work tips and insights: caseyonder.com.