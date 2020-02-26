Purpose: The Magic Question

You hear it all the time from family & friends, what do you want to after college with your life? It’s that dreaded question that has been happening for centuries.

Well, Aunt Sally, if I knew the answer to that question at the ripe age of 21, it would make my life so much simpler. But I simply do not have an answer for you and I probably won’t for the next 10 years.

That’s okay.

In our current environment we are stuck because we feel like we need to have every little detail figured out when we DON’T. It’s okay to not know what you want to do with your life. But it’s NOT okay to not be curious about what you want your life to be like.

So how do you do that?

It’s not simple, but it starts with understanding who you are as an individual. What are your values? What are your hobbies? Do you like to travel? Do you like tennis? Are you an artist?

Start by asking yourself simple questions. Sometimes we don’t know what we like because we don’t ask ourselves questions or we don’t try to figure out what we truly enjoy.

Your purpose should be your journey. The journey if figuring out what you like and what you don’t like. Once you are able to hone in on your strengths and decipher that you really enjoy baking because it calms you down, you found a hobby.

Once you find a hobby, then you can focus on what jobs and career paths allow for you to be able to practice your hobby and become an expert. Because when you enjoy what you’re doing, it doesn’t feel like a job. You wake up in the morning, have your cup of coffee, and become excited because you get to do what you love.

That’s powerful. That’s life. That’s your journey.

So it comes down to this. What do you like? How are you going to pursue that specific hobby that you enjoy?

Please just be patient. Be Calm. Tell yourself that everything is going to be okay.

You are going to figure out what it is that makes you special, unique, strong.

I believe everyone is given a gift at birth, but it is your job to be able to figure out what that gift is.

And that is the beauty of life.