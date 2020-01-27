Just as the sun
Knows
It exists
To light up the earth
*
And
*
Just as water
Knows
It exists
To quench thirst
*
Just as fire
Knows
It exists
To heat up the cold
*
And
*
Just as wind
Knows
It exists
To blow away the past
*
Just as a tree
Knows
It exists
To exhibit nature
*
And
*
Just as food
Knows
It exists
To heal hunger
*
Just as a seed
Knows
It exists
To grow
*
And
*
Just as love
Knows
It exists
To expose truth
*
What of you?
What of your purpose?
What of your truth?
*
Why are you even here, cosmic being?
Why do you search out there?
Why are you lost?
*
Your purpose is clear
Your purpose is you
Your purpose is truth