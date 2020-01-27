Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When the purpose is clear you no longer try to be or do anything that is not your purpose. The sun doesn’t try to be water and quench thirst, and nor does the seed try to be a tree, well not until its ready.

Just as the sun

Knows

It exists 

To light up the earth

*

And

*

Just as water

Knows

It exists

To quench thirst

*

Just as fire

Knows

It exists 

To heat up the cold 

*

And

*

Just as wind

Knows

It exists 

To blow away the past

*

Just as a tree

Knows 

It exists 

To exhibit nature

*

And

*

Just as food

Knows

It exists

To heal hunger

*

Just as a seed

Knows

It exists

To grow

*

And

*

Just as love

Knows

It exists 

To expose truth

*

What of you?

What of your purpose?

What of your truth?

*

Why are you even here, cosmic being?

Why do you search out there?

Why are you lost?

*

Your purpose is clear

Your purpose is you

Your purpose is truth

    Zainub Jenna Bata, Wanderer, Wonderer....

    I am a travel writer, a nomad, a wanderer, a wonderer, a gypsy, homeless. For once and for all, I have nothing to offer, except my writing. What you will see through my writing and poetry is an expression of what type of energy is in each place that I visit, either outside or inside. This is different to traditional travel blogs. I believe in the concept of energy and that it comes in all forms - in people, in experiences and in places. I hope that through the energy you feel in the poetry based upon WHERE I wrote the poem (physically, mentally, spiritually), you will be inspired to travel to those places, or other places both internally and externally. I write poetry and perform spoken word, I dance zouk and perform stand-up/improv. I am a mediator, conflict coach, trainer and I have lived in various cities, including London, Dubai, Kabul, Toronto, New York, Bangkok and Delhi.

