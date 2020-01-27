Just as the sun

Knows

It exists

To light up the earth

*

And

*

Just as water

Knows

It exists

To quench thirst

*

Just as fire

Knows

It exists

To heat up the cold

*

And

*

Just as wind

Knows

It exists

To blow away the past

*

Just as a tree

Knows

It exists

To exhibit nature

*

And

*

Just as food

Knows

It exists

To heal hunger

*

Just as a seed

Knows

It exists

To grow

*

And

*

Just as love

Knows

It exists

To expose truth

*

What of you?

What of your purpose?

What of your truth?

*

Why are you even here, cosmic being?

Why do you search out there?

Why are you lost?

*

Your purpose is clear

Your purpose is you

Your purpose is truth