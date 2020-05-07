Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Purity of DESIRE

What I learned about Desire in a simple interaction with a little girl, our conditioning as we grow up, and how life could be if we value ourselves and don't doubt our self-worth.

By

It fascinates me: The intricate relationship with our Desires, the purity of that impulse that we feel when we want something. The beauty of following it without fear and before any conditioning kicks in.

The work of getting in touch with our Desires is like a journey backwards. The unlearning instead of learning more. The stripping of layers that got stuck in there as protection. The journey of coming back to our own SELF.

Me and my partner were playing table tennis the other day. It was a lot of fun. I looove that game!!

This little girl was playing nearby and started to watch us. She kept coming closer and closer and started to laugh with us. 

At one point she said, “Can I play?”. To what my partner said, “sure”, and gave her his racket so she could play with me.


We had a lot of fun. Definitely didn’t play by any rules and went way beyond the table boundaries. When I had enough, I said, “I’m done”, and she was like, “ok”, and gave her racket back to me with nothing extra.

I replied, “Good game”. To which she responded, “You’re welcome”.

 It wasn’t a perfect game and we played all over the place and yet, it was so PERFECT.

The way she asked.  

The way she was present. 

The way there was no shame around her asking for what she wanted.

The way she stood there and followed the impulse of her desire.

The way it felt pleasant to give her what she wanted.

The way she could receive it all.

The way she was right there in the moment and nowhere else, with no stories attached.

The way she understood how much that moment was a gift for us despite her asking for something.

The way she didn’t doubt her own self worth in that little moment of saying “you’re welcome”.

The way she deeply knew that she was a blessing and does not need to thank us by apologising, but can stand straight in her purity, reception and self-worth. 

It made my day. 

My prayer for me is to remember her and appreciate that part of me every day. 

Lubka Strhakova, Women's and Relationship Coach and Expert, Speaker at Nibana

Co-founder at Nibana, specialising on Women’s and Relationships work; and founder of Lubka S Art.
Artist at heart, Lubka has always been interested in human psyche and what drives our relationships. She has had keen interest in Psychology since young age.
She graduated a year long training program in Family Constellations Therapy and has 5 years of practice in this field.
She continued to deepen her education by studying Psychology at Open University in London; followed by Coaching program with focus on Life & Relationship coaching with Tony Robbins & Cloe Madanes; and is a Master Certified Coach and OM Trainer at Onetaste coaching association.
A co-founder of TurnON Britain, a company dedicated towards personal growth, Lubka spent 6 years learning aboutConscious Relating, Connection, Intimacy; and Feminine run business.
During this journey, shetaught 100’s of people and supported 100+ people via one - on - one or group coaching.
She’s an expert in Emotional communication and loves working with people that want to have morefulfilment in life and their relationships; more Intimacy and better connection with people around.
