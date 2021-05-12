Purdeep Sangha: “Writing a book is an investment”

Writing a book is an investment. It can take months or even years. Just like any investment, there’s a payback. That payback can be massive. My brand wasn’t as visible as it is now. My book was a direct path to those I didn’t have access to before. There are CEOs and entrepreneurs around the world who had no clue that I existed until they saw my book. They didn’t even have to read it for them to notice my work. That’s how instant the credibility for book writing is.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Purdeep Sangha, a world leader in Complete Strategic Advising. He is widely known as “The Strategist For Businessmen” and teaches men how to become THE COMPLETE MAN. His personal mission is to help men grow their businesses massively, increase their personal fulfillment in life and improve their relationships with their wife and kids. He is the founder behind the movement of men becoming mindful alpha males. Men who experience complete victory and have it all! As an award-winning author, entrepreneur, speaker, podcaster, business and personal advisor to CEO’s, husband and father, Purdeep knows exactly how tough it can be to balance a successful business with a happy family. After studying and working with some of the most successful men around the globe, Purdeep shows men the neuroscience behind becoming limitless.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

My parents immigrated here from India in the 70’s with 11 dollars. They had no formal education and all they knew was how to work hard. They worked for close to minimum wage on an orchard for years before they finally saved up enough to buy an orchard of their own. My dad was dedicated to building a life for his family and also giving back to his family in India. He was the hardest working man I knew. His goal was to hit 65 years old and then he would finally pat himself on the back and tell himself he did it. He came to this country with next to nothing, raised a happy family and built a successful business. After 65, my parents, my brother’s family and my family were planning on doing family trips once a year to celebrate.

Throughout his years, my dad also struggled with alcoholism which escalated his diabetes and led to heart disease. He never reached his goal of 65 and instead died at 64 and a half from a sudden heart attack. He was alone working on his orchard.

I’d like to say that this is an isolated situation but it’s not. Many men live their lives this way without being truly fulfilled in life. My hope is to help men be successful and fulfilled through the insight I share in my book.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

Little did I know that I was living a life parallel to my dad’s, in so many ways. I was a successful executive with all the perks but was not happy with my life. I didn’t feel like I was being true to myself. At the same time, my marriage was failing and we were on the verge of divorce. It was like I was just getting up and living life for others, not myself. One day, something hit me. I was reading several books from well-known authors and I had this moment of clarity. I was done living how I was living. Because that wasn’t living at all. I walked into work the next day and quit cold turkey! Everyone thought I had lost my mind and threw away my future. It was the best thing I ever did because I built a successful business and am more happy with myself than I’ve ever been.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

I’m currently working on Complete Executive Solutions for Businessmen. A place where family-oriented businessmen can get professional advising services for all their needs ranging from business to personal health to relationships. Our goal is to help men become more successful in all aspects of their life. We know that healthy men create healthier marriages which lead to raising healthy children and families. By helping families become stronger and more successful our communities will benefit. Our mission is to help make this world a better place, one man at a time.

I am in the process of writing a new book that focuses on how men can have an exciting and fulfilling marriage.

I have also partnered with my brother who is a financial wizard. We’ve started an Integrated Business Acumen firm. It’s a full-service advisory firm for family businesses, partnerships and independents. We’ll be helping business owners go beyond their numbers to realize the true potential of their business.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

This book is for family-oriented businessmen who want to perform at their highest potential, achieve their biggest goals and dreams and experience true fulfillment in life. It’s easy for men to get caught up in chasing a goal without being happy and truly fulfilled in life. This book is a path for them to have everything they want in life without having to continuously sacrifice and suffer.

To have the life you want, you must first be the man who deserves and attracts it. The Complete Man is a systematic approach to becoming that man. I share my decades of experience in advising and coaching men ever since I was in my teens.

To have a complete life, you must first be complete in your inner world. An incomplete man on the inside will have an incomplete life on the outside. Your external world is a reflection and an expression of what’s inside of you.

Manipulating your external environment to change your internal world is futile. You’ll most likely waste a lot of time, effort, resources, and energy with minimal positive results to show for it. If you have inner abundance and fulfillment, you will experience that in your life as a whole. If you have emptiness and stress inside of you, you’ll find that on the outside as well.

In short, being is far more important than having. Even a rich man will feel poor if he’s not already rich on the inside. If your inner world is abundant, your external world will be as well.”

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Creativity — There are countless books written every year and the market is flooded. People don’t just buy your book because you wrote it. I had to find creative reasons for why men and women would buy my book. Since we didn’t have a big, well-known publisher backing this book, we had to find other avenues such as giving it away to smaller associations and clubs to create further hype and demand. Accountability — Writing and launching a book is just like launching a new product. It needs to be taken seriously, so we had a formal team project approach. Everyone had their targets and plans to execute. However, not everyone did and that’s where we had to hold each other accountable. There were a few opportunities that we missed because things just slipped through the cracks. Patience — There’s an expectation that when the book is launched, things will just explode. Most of the time they don’t. Launching a book requires momentum and it takes a while to build that. It can be easy to get discouraged. We had a few deals that fell through initially because of COVID-19 challenges and it slowed us down. We had to stay on course and keep pursuing and eventually we got back on track.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book?

Much of the business I receive is from referrals from readers. Either they’ve read my book and reached out to me directly, or they’ve referred a potential client to my business. We were surprised to find out that many of our readers are women. Many of these women have referred their husband, business partner or friend to us. That’s the power in writing a book, you never know who it’s going to impact. I wrote this book for one audience but another audience picked up on it and ended up promoting its message- that is truly impactful in my opinion.

I’m constantly getting messages from my friends and colleagues telling me that they’ve run into someone who is raving about my book. It’s good for business but also good for self-confidence. I am extremely grateful and humbled by all of the love and support I have received. I always knew that I had it in me to influence others in a positive way. Getting to do this every single day is a privilege that isn’t lost upon me.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming an author and promoting a book? Can you explain to other leaders why they should invest resources and energy into this? Can you share a few examples of how writing a book in particular and thought leadership in general can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

Well let’s face it, writing a book gives you almost instant credibility. There’s something about being an author that tells other people that you know what you’re talking about. There are many people out there who want to write a book but don’t have the confidence to do so. They feel as though only “real” experts can write a book. The truth is that anyone can write a book but only those who follow through with it and do it will reap the benefits. The benefits can range from expanding your brand awareness to getting more clients. The great thing about writing a book is that you get to choose what outcomes you want from it. You just need to be strategic and systematic about making it happen.

Writing a book is an investment. It can take months or even years. Just like any investment, there’s a payback. That payback can be massive. My brand wasn’t as visible as it is now. My book was a direct path to those I didn’t have access to before. There are CEOs and entrepreneurs around the world who had no clue that I existed until they saw my book. They didn’t even have to read it for them to notice my work. That’s how instant the credibility for book writing is.

Some of my highest-paying clients came to me after reading my book. These are men who I never would have imagined reaching out to. I founded my firm a number of years ago and we’ve had good growth. Writing a book was like putting gasoline on the fire and we’re seeing the growth get bigger and bigger.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share a story about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

There will always be haters. As good as your intentions are, there will always be someone out there who hates your book and what you represent. I wrote my book to help people and had the best intentions. I’ve had bad reviews that are obviously emotionally driven. That’s okay though because everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Being an author and promoting your book requires thick skin. You’ll be exposed to media and people who are not nice. You must be tough enough to get through and keep your head up high. I’ve received criticism from those closest to me which is the toughest. You expect your loved ones to be your biggest supporters, but they aren’t always. They can be the complete opposite.

Every time I face adversity in promoting my book, I go back to the good reviews and feedback I’ve received. There’s not a single negative review that can counter my best reviews. I’ve had one gentleman tell me that my book saved his brother’s life. My book was about helping men get into a better position and achieve their biggest dreams. I never thought it would save a man’s life and for that I’m glad that I wrote it. One life is enough to make up for the years of research, countless hours, energy and money I’ve put into this book. I would do it again in a heartbeat.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

As I’ve mentioned previously, the work doesn’t stop once you write the book. The work is really just starting. Having a marketing plan months before launch is critical. Have that plan in place and be comfortable with it. Actually, you should be excited about it because if you’re not, no one else will be. The best thing I can recommend is to have your own personal launch tribe. Your tribe is the people you trust the most to promote and spread the word about your book. These could be friends, colleagues or family members. Marketing your book with advertising is one thing but word of mouth is far more powerful.

I would recommend engaging a publicist and marketing expert as you’re developing the concept of the book and way before you even start writing it. I wrote my first two without professional guidance and it set me back. The last one was with guidance from a marketing expert and it made a world of difference. Your book is a communication tool which is essentially marketing. By having an expert by your side before and during the process of writing, you’ll be able to craft your message so that it gets through to your readers. There’s nothing worse than writing a book that doesn’t get your message across, or even get into the hands of your potential audience.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

No one cares about your book as much as you do until you make them care!

Your book is like your newborn baby. You are the person who most thinks that your baby is the cutest and deserves the most attention. You must give the market a real good reason to first care about your book, then make the investment to buy it and then take the time and energy out to actually read it. We know that a large portion of the books in distribution are not read from beginning to end. So make your readers care, so they really want to read it.

When women read the title of my book, their initial reaction is interesting, to say the least. However, when I explain what the book is about and why they should care, they quickly jump on board. Our initial numbers show that just as many women as men are reading my book, even though our book is geared specifically towards men.

It’s about the follow through more than the launch.

Launching a book is like a good golf swing. The follow through matters just as much, if not more than the launch. If you think you’re going to sell a ton of copies right away and it’s going to be an instant hit on launch day, think again. Successful authors know that it takes time and momentum to get the book to the top and stay there.

I had a large target for our book launch and although we did well, it wasn’t what I expected. I almost lost hope but luckily, I stuck with it and kept pushing. The numbers slowly started to climb and we got to where we wanted to be over the course of a longer period. Don’t get discouraged and stick with it.

Suck up your ego and do what it takes.

Writing a book makes you credible and a trusted authority in your space but it doesn’t make you special. You still have to work and at times do what you don’t want to do, to keep your book sales up and trending.

I was hesitant about giving my book away for free at first. Why should I? Whoever was going to read the book would get massive value and the least they could do was put a small investment into buying it. I had to let my ego go and think of it from another perspective. The more people who read it, regardless of whether they paid or not, would allow the word to spread faster. So, I decided to give away as many copies as I could for free. It worked and I’m still giving out free copies here and there.

Partner with the right people

You must have the right people on your team to make your book a success from start to finish. In reality, there is no finish with marketing a book because it requires consistent marketing. You want people who are motivated, experienced in what they do, believe in your book and are on your side. This isn’t an area where you want to cheap out.

When I began writing my newest book, I made a decision to hire good people. I’ve had bad experiences in the past dealing with people who just didn’t do a good job. Not only did it take more time, effort and money in the end, but it also frustrated me and drained my energy. The right people will energize you and keep the momentum going which is exactly what leads to a successful book campaign.

Know what you want your readers to do next.

You must be clear about what you want your readers to do after they read your book. Do you want them to pass it on to someone else? Do you want them to pay for your services? Do you want them to spread the word like Super Fans do?

After I wrote my first book, I realized that I didn’t have a proper ecosystem for my readers. I directed them to a landing page where they could get further PDFs but nothing after that. You want your readers to become part of your ecosystem. So be prepared to create additional material, marketing campaigns and even products or services for your readers.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Hands down Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s a man who I have admired since I was a kid. When I created the concept of The Complete Man, he was one of the few men I had in mind. I’ve followed him for years. I admired his discipline in the bodybuilding world but more importantly his leadership in important issues such as climate change. The Complete Man is about being a Mindful Alpha Male and he demonstrates that through his compassion as well as his confidence and presence. He’s a leader who I would love to meet in person and spend some time learning from.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please connect with me on Instagram @purdeepsangha and LinkedIn @purdeepsangha. I’d love to hear from you. You can also subscribe to my blog by going to https://PurdeepSangha.com/blog or subscribe to my podcast The Male Entrepreneur on all major podcast platforms. For a copy of my book, go to www.CompleteManBook.com

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.