Puffin Panda Smoke Shop’s 2021

2021 is a big year for Puffin Panda Smoke Shop. The San Antonio, Texas based company offers the best selection of hand pipes, grinders, bongs, water pipes, skunk bags, rolling trays, accessories and more. Last year, the official website came to life and their online store PuffinPandaSA.com became an instant hit. This success has allowed them to expand and begin new projects.

Their San Antonio headquarters will continue to run the online store, but a new physical location will be opening soon in Eagle Pass Texas. Puffin Panda Smoke Shop is also involved in the Bully (Bulldog, Pit Bull, Bull Terrier) Community, and has a kennel called, “Classy Kennel.”

Co-Founder of Puffin Panda Smoke Shop, Erika Sebastian was raised and Mexico and loves the Mexicans culture.

“Our goal is to make an impact in the community, and to bring a little taste of San Antonio and Mexico. We are in the USA but Mexico blood runs in our veins. We’re having a mural painted by artist Jorge Cisnerosshowcasing Eagle Pass, San Antonio and Mexico.”

Erica Sebastian alongside Danielle Limon hosted an event called, “San Antonio Meet &’ Greet” for all the Bully Community, which was a huge success. Much Love and appreciation was shown at this event, which brought people from Houston, Austin, Oklahoma and more together. Nothing like this had been done before.

After hosting this event, Erica decided to make Puffin Panda Smoke Shop an official Sponsor to one of the biggest events in the Bully Community called, “Texas Bully Expo 2,” which will take place in Corpus Christi, Texas on September 4 2021. She’s also booked a booth for the “210 Bully Fest” show in October.

According to Erica, “These shows are only the beginning of our journey.”

