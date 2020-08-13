Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

PTSD and COVID: How to Cope During Lockdown

COVID-19 has caused a lot of changes to take place in our daily lives, and even for folks who completely avoided the disease, those changes can take a toll on the psyche. For people suffering from PTSD, the limitation of resources that has occurred due to stay-at-home orders can cause treatment successes to start going […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
PTSD and COVID

COVID-19 has caused a lot of changes to take place in our daily lives, and even for folks who completely avoided the disease, those changes can take a toll on the psyche. For people suffering from PTSD, the limitation of resources that has occurred due to stay-at-home orders can cause treatment successes to start going backwards, and can be legitimately life-threatening

In addition to the negative affects of those who already suffer from PTSD, the severity of the disease can also cause those who had it to start experiencing their own post-trauma symptoms upon recovery. For some, the simple truth that there is an uncontrolled disease sweeping the globe is enough to cause mental trauma to the point where mental health precautions should be taken. Whether someone has had PTSD for a long time, or is experiencing because of COVID, action needs to be taken to be able to navigate “the new normal” and preserve mental health. 

Coping

For people suffering from PTSD, the feelings of isolation and the disruption in the daily routine can be more harmful than they are to those who do not have the disorder, and can lead to medication safety being ignored. The inability to see loved ones also adds to it, but fortunately there are many ways to overcome those feelings. 

When it comes to the routine, establishing a new one is very important for those coping with PTSD. This routine may be completely different than the old one, and will take some getting used to, but regularity is a must. For someone who left an office life and now works from home due to COVID, establishing a similar daily process is essential. Replacing the daily commute with things like exercise or learning a new trade are both beneficial for coping, and for anyone as a human being. Getting dressed up for work may seem silly when working from your couch, but it, too, helps to make the new routine feel more familiar. 

A healthy diet is also easier to come by working from home, and the process of cooking is therapeutic for many. Another great part about being home is the ability to take care of pet you may have never thought you could have time for. Trained animals have been proven to help people suffering from PTSD with their depression and anxiety, as well as with the process of cessation of nightmares. 

After the new “daily grind,” most of the means for coping with PTSD are similar in the times of lockdown, just slightly changed. Physical activity is still paramount, but gyms may be closed so the workout has to move to the house. Meditation, music therapy, and yoga are all available through online mediums, as well as “hangouts” with friends via Zoom and programs of the like. 

Preventing

For members of society who have experienced trauma because of COVID-19, getting ahead of the lasting effects is important. All of the things mentioned above also work for prevention, and Integrative health education is an approach to treatment that involves a full spectrum of care, from social and community involvement, to mental and emotional treatment, and is encouraged for anyone who thinks they may be experiencing PTSD. If you or someone you know has lost a loved one because of COVID, or has simply been overwhelmed by the overlying fear of the unknown, keep an eye out for these symptoms and contact a doctor if you see them: reexperiencing the trauma; becoming a recluse (different than being at home because of orders); constant negative views; and difficulty sleeping. 

Moving Forward

Ultimately, “this too shall pass,” and that is as important to share with anyone experiencing PTSD during COVID as anything else mentioned above. Until it does pass, however, stick to routines and look out for yourself. This is not an easy time, but help is still available, even if in-person visits are limited. Online therapy options are aplenty, and are proven to work, even before they were simply options and not necessity. 

    Bethany Halland, Writer, Jazz Dance Teacher

    Bethany Halland is a freelance writer from San Diego, CA who writes about personal growth, professional development, and our evolving psychology. She has a Bachelors Degree in Psychology from UC San Diego, and a Masters in Behavioral Psychology from Pepperdine. When she's not writing, Bethany enjoys growing her succulent garden and teaching Jazz/Ballet to her 9 year-old daughter and her friends.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    PTSD PREVENTION AMIDST COVID-19 PANDEMIC: A MULTI-DISCIPLINARY APPROACH

    by Burton M. Fischler
    Wisdom//

    How Does Talking about Trauma Rewire the Brain?

    by Dr. Roger Covin, C.Psych
    PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) Explained
    Community//

    PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) Explained

    by Michael Goldberg

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.