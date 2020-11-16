As we approach Thanksgiving, things are no doubt different than they were in years past. For some, there won’t be gatherings due to health concerns, while others might go about business as usual. For others, if they’ve lost a loved one, it will be a holiday like no other. And some people will attempt to have a modified and safe version of the holiday.

For the latter, here’s how you can wrap your mind around Thanksgiving 2020 and make the best of it:

Shift your focus. Rather than focusing on what you can’t do, focus on what you can do. By thinking about how you’re missing out on the usual traditions and big gatherings, you’ll set yourself up for feeling pretty lousy and upset. Instead, acknowledge that these are unprecedented times and do your best to carry out some traditions. This will help you to keep expectations in check and set yourself up for a fine day.

Acceptance. Accept that times are different this year, and don’t try urgently to replicate Thanksgiving from previous years at the cost of your health or other people’s health. Now is a time to demonstrate understanding and flexibility and your ability to adapt to challenging times — not a time to tempt science.

Be grateful. After all, this is a holiday about being thankful. Ask yourself: what are you thankful for this year? This year, perhaps more than others, there’s more to appreciate, health being chief among them. If you don’t already acknowledge what you’re thankful for on Thanksgiving, this is a good year to start.

Change your thoughts. Do you think the world is all doom and gloom and the pandemic is endless? Or, do you perhaps have hope that scientists are working on a vaccine and better days are ahead?

Here are some practical tips for making Thanksgiving a success: